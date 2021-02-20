From March 6 to March 13, the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Troop/Pack 146 in Monona and McFarland Boy Scout Troop 53 will be collecting food to help the hungry in the local community.
Monona
All food collected by the Monona Scouts will be brought to St. Stephen’s Food Pantry. The pantry provides a four-day supply of food to about two dozen households each Monday to Thursday.
Items needed include canned meats and fish, fruit juice, soups, baby formula, Jell-o, pudding mix, pasta, sauces, canned fruit, canned vegetables, baby cereal, powdered milk, peanut butter and hot or cold cereal. The group asks that you do not donate expired or opened items.
Monona residents should look for door hangers to be delivered to their front doors on March 6. On March 13, place needed items into bags and leave the food either at front doorstep or at the end of your driveway. Scouts will be picking up the bags between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Donations may also be brought directly to St. Stephens at 5700 Pheasant Hill Rd., Monona, between the hours of 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on March 13.
This food collection is part of Scouting for Food, an effort by Packs and Troops around the nation to fight hunger.
Troop/Pack 146 is chartered to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. In keeping with the values of Scouting, Cub Scouts devote themselves to community service. Along with year-round activities of crafts, outings, games and projects, Scouts seek to be of service to others.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Troop146Monona
McFarland
McFarland donations will go to the McFarland Food Pantry.
The McFarland groups have suggested the following items: canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, beef stew, rice, chili, soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, baby food, and baby diapers/wipes.
The Scouts will pick up food and personal hygiene items from homes on Saturday, March 13. Please place your non-perishable items outside your front door by 9 a.m. on March 13.
If anyone in your household has COVID-19 on or in the weeks before March 13, please refrain from donating items at that time to protect the scouts and food pantry volunteers.
If residents prefer, they can take donations directly to the McFarland Food Pantry between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 13.
