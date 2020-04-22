Here we go again: If religious humor offends you, don’t read any further.
True story: Because of the current pandemic, Timothy Cardinal Dolan of New York City celebrated Easter Mass in a nearly empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral, but it was widely televised.
The Cardinal warned Catholics against getting too comfortable watching Mass on TV.
“One lady I know very well told me, ‘You know, it’s not all that bad watching Sunday Mass on TV. I even have a Bloody Mary while I’m watching,’ he said.
To which Dolan responded: “Come on now, Mom. That’s not the way to do it.”
Dolan, you might remember, was Archbishop of Milwaukee until 2009, when he was elevated to the New York position.
While in Milwaukee, he once conducted Mass wearing a cheesehead hat.
And his Bloody Mary joke was not the first “mom joke” he has told.
New York magazine reports:
“In the middle of one of his first homilies at St. Patrick’s, Dolan told a story about a precious set of rosary beads, bestowed upon him by Pope Paul VI as a gift for his parents – ‘to thank them for giving their son to the church.’
“His mother, Dolan explained, keeps those beads safely inside her purse, ‘right on top of her lottery tickets.’
“It took a while for the laughter to die down,” the magazine said.
Untrue story: A 6-year-old supposedly wrote this book report on the Bible, which was sent to me by my neighbor, Steve Seeliger. No matter who wrote it, it’s still pretty funny.
“Adam and Eve had a son, Cain, who hated his brother as long as he was Abel. Pretty soon all of the early people died off, except for Methuselah, who lived to be like a million or something.
“One of the next important people was Noah, who was a good guy, but one of his kids was kind of a Ham. Noah built a large boat and put his family and some animals on it. He asked some other people to join him, but they said they would have to take a rain check.
“After Noah came Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Jacob was more famous than his brother, Esau, because Esau sold Jacob his birthmark in exchange for some pot roast. Jacob had a son named Joseph who wore a really loud sports coat.
“Another important Bible guy is Moses, whose real name was Charlton Heston.
“Moses led the Israel Lights out of Egypt and away from the evil Pharaoh after God sent 10 plagues on Pharaoh’s people. These plagues included frogs, mice, lice, bowels and no cable.
“God fed the Israel Lights every day with manicotti.
“Then he gave them His Top Ten Commandments. These include: don’t lie, cheat, smoke, dance or covet your neighbor’s stuff.
“Oh, yeah, I just thought of one more: Humor thy father and thy mother.
“One of Moses’ best helpers was Joshua, who was the first Bible guy to use spies. Joshua fought the battle of Geritol and the fence fell over on the town.
“After Joshua came David. He got to be king by killing a giant with a slingshot.
“He had a son named Solomon who had about 300 wives and 500 porcupines. My teacher says he was wise, but that doesn’t sound very wise to me.
“After Solomon there were a bunch of major league prophets. One of these was Jonah, who was swallowed by a big whale and then barfed up on the shore.
“There were also some minor league prophets, but I guess we don’t have to worry about them.
“After the Old Testament came the New Testament. Jesus is the star of The New Testament.
“He was born in Bethlehem in a barn. (I wish I had been born in a barn, too, because my mom is always saying to me, ‘Close the door! Were you born in a barn?’ It would be nice to say, ‘As a matter of fact, I was.’)
“During His life, Jesus had many arguments with sinners like the Pharisees and the Republicans.
“Jesus also had 12 opossums. The worst one was Judas Asparagus. Judas was so evil that they named a terrible vegetable after him.
“Jesus was a great man. He healed many leopards and even preached to some Germans on the Mount.
“But the Democrats and all those guys put Jesus on trial before Pontius the Pilot. Pilot didn’t stick up for Jesus. He just washed his hands instead.
“Anyways, Jesus died for our sins, then came back to life again.
“He went up to Heaven but will be back at the end of the Aluminum. His return is foretold in the book of Revolution.”
