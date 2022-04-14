Town of Cottage Grove will weigh boundary agreement

The town of Cottage Grove will host a public information session next week to discuss a proposed boundary agreement with the city of Madison, meant to control development in the area.
The town and the city have been discussing and negotiating a proposed intergovernmental agreement since at least early 2021. Town officials have previously said the agreement is meant to protect development within the township and curb possible future annexations.
The Cottage Grove Town Board will discuss the proposed agreement, which has now been drafted by city of Madison attorneys, with local residents at a public hearing on April 18 at 7 p.m. Board members will have the option to continue discussing or approve the agreement at a meeting following the hearing.
The agreement would set a line following Vilas Road, Vilas Hope Road and Door Creek beyond which the city of Madison wouldn’t approve annexations of land from the township, should property owners express interest in joining the city.
Under state law, incorporated villages and cities can annex land from townships. In an annexation, property owners maintain ownership of their land, but instead of falling under the municipal jurisdiction of a township, they receive services and must abide by ordinances of the city or village. In order to annex into another municipality, the property must be bordering that municipality.
Town board members have also said that based on state statute, annexations have to be initiated by property owners.
The region between the township’s westernmost boundary, following County Highway AB running north and south, and the proposed line following Vilas and Vilas Hope Roads, would be titled the “Potential Madison Expansion Area,” in this agreement. The agreement would allow for the possibility of Madison’s expansion into that region in the future, and would limit expansion of other municipalities like the village of Cottage Grove and village of McFarland, into that zone.
The agreement also waives the city’s right to object to proposed township developments east of the proposed line following Vilas Road and Vilas Hope Road.
The agreement is proposed to last 40 years, with the potential to extend for an additional decade. It could last until 2061.
A first draft of the agreement was presented at a public information meeting in October 2021.
Since then, town chair Kris Hampton said only one major thing has changed in the agreement. Any potential annexations from the town of Cottage Grove into the city of Madison, Hampton said, would have to be unanimous.
This change comes following concerns from town residents, who were concerned about being swept into the city if their neighbors opted to annex. State law allows property owners to potentially be forced to annex, based on the layout of properties around them opting to annex.
Hampton said this is no longer a concern, and that the updated agreement would require that the city reject any annexations that weren’t unanimous, and redraw boundary lines to make sure all land owners were willingly opting into the city.
Another noteworthy part of this agreement, Hampton said, is guaranteed approval from the city regarding development rights, if property owners on more than five acres want to add an additional residence.
The purpose of the agreement, Hampton and other board members have also said, is to protect development in the township, curb possible annexations and give certainty for the future of the township. Because townships legally can’t do anything to stop annexations out of the town of Cottage Grove into other municipalities, this agreement is meant to give the town control over that process.
“We love the rural (character) of the town of Cottage Grove,” board member Kristi Williams said in a meeting last fall, adding that the town board is trying to “preserve the town of Cottage Grove to the best of our ability.”
“We are the low people on the totem pole in terms of power to preserve our town of Cottage Grove. An intergovernmental agreement (is) the only tool we have available. That’s why Kris started talking with the city, to try to use the one tool that we have,” she continued.
The potential agreement was initially met with community pushback.
The agreement “gives the property owner the knowledge what he can do, and what’s going to be approved,” Hampton said.
“The parties recognize that, given the shared boundary, their present and future planning and municipal needs will overlap and be interdependent upon one another in this boundary area, and that both parties will be better served by working with one another to achieve their desired outcomes, within clearly established future growth areas,” the draft agreement said.
“Cottage Grove desires to protect lands from being annexed against the owners’ wishes, and Madison desires to prevent new development adjacent to Madison within a future planning area which does not conform to City development standards,” it continued.
To see the proposed agreement, visit www.tn.cottagegrove.wi.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Intergovernmental-Agreement-Madison-Town-of-Cottage-Grove-Final.pdf. You can also find previous drafts of the agreement on the town’s website.
The public information and town board meeting will be held in person at the Town Hall, 4058 County Road N, or virtually via a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://www.gotomeet.me/Towncg/town-board-meeting. You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3412 Access Code: 535-400-381.