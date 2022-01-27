The Monona Plan Commission is moving ahead with rezoning the former Village Lanes property on Owen Road, as developers envision a potential apartment complex at the site.
The plan commission approved rezoning the site at 112-208 Owen Road from retail zoning to community design district, which would allow both retail and residential uses. The commission discussed the zoning at its Jan. 24 meeting, and the zoning change will now go to city council for approval.
Plan Commission Member Chris Homburg said regardless of what that site develops into, whether it is a potential apartment complex or another proposal, he believed the site isn’t suited for only retail.
“As a planner, when I look at that parcel, I just can’t see the city being successful with retail that far off Monona Drive,” Homburg said.
Because the Village Lanes, the longtime bowling alley on Owen Road that closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a “destination retail” space that people sought out, it fared better than other types of retail spaces. In the future, Homburg said a mix of retail and residential uses might be appropriate.
Commissioners Robert Stein and Patrick DePula agreed, saying the rezone would fit with adjacent uses and development trends.
Slinde Realty Company, the owners of the former Village Lanes property and the adjacent strip mall, are eyeing a potential development of two four-story apartment buildings, with almost residential units and more than 3000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The site is about four acres.
The realty company presented its initial vision to the plan commission in December, but the commission has not yet committed to a direction for the property. Those future site plans would return to the plan commission at a future meeting.
Village Administrator Bryan Gadow said the proposal was to develop the property in two phases, with each phase adding a new apartment building.
Kevin Burrow of Knothe and Bruce Architects said the development would be “laid out to be as neighbor friendly as we can,” with 197 apartment units. It would be a mix of one, two and three bedroom units, with a central community space and outdoor plaza. The proposal would also offer both surface and underground parking, with a total of 292 stalls.
Developers said the apartments would potentially offer both market and workforce housing rates. Early plans say that 50 unites could potentially be rent restricted, available to households making 60-80% of the county median income.
“Something’s going to happen on the site,” said Jeff Slinde of the Slinde Realty Group. “Multi-family is definitely the thing we want to do. The housing situation in Monona…is lacking.”