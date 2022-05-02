Mackenzie Babcock wins distance night; Monona Grove track and field competes at Sun Prairie and Watertown

Competing at the 2022 Vault Fest in Sun Prairie on Saturday, April 30, senior Grace Everhart and senior Bailee Patt tied for 15th place for Monona Grove track and field with a mark of six feet.
Junior Leslie Pacheco-Gutierrez finished 19th with a mark of six feet, but took more attempts than Patt and Everhart. Freshman Molly Stebbins did not record a height.
For the boys, junior Gavin Larson recorded a mark of eight feet, finishing in 24th and sophomore Finnean O’Higgins did not record a height.
West Allis Distance Night
At the West Allis Hale Distance Night on Friday, April 29, freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the 1600-meter run in four minutes and 51.56 seconds.
Senior Allison Yundt (2:24.37) placed fifth and freshman Toni Kozich (2:24.68) took sixth in the 800-meter. Also competing in the 800-meter, senior Elena Kozich (2:29.90) placed seventh and junior Erica Eastman (2:31.09) ran eighth.
Paul Frank Invitational
The Monona Grove boys and girls track and field team competed at the Paul Frank Invitational in Sun Prairie on Friday, April 29.
For the girls, junior Madeline Hogan took second in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles at 15.15 seconds. Hogan took second in the 300-meter hurdles finals at 46.23 seconds and placed second in the 200-meter dash at 26.55 seconds.
In the high jump, sophomore Allie Simac scored third with a mark of four feet and eight inches. Junior Jane Procter finished eighth in the discus throw at 91 feet and six inches.
Sophomore Riley Zielke placed 11th in the 3200-meter at 12:53.46. In the 100-meter dash prelims, sophomore Karsyn Nelson (13.44) ran 11th.
For the boys, senior Logan Aro ran second in the 1600-meter at 4:38.89. In the discus throw, senior Patrick Clark threw a mark of 138 feet and seven inches, and senior Warren Stern finished 15th at 110 feet and six inches.
In the triple jump, junior Brady Voss finished third with a mark of 42 feet and 2.5 inches and senior Markale Curry took fifth at 40 feet and seven inches. Voss ran seventh in the 100-meter at 11.41 seconds and took 13th in the 400-meter at 55.27 seconds.
Senior Jalen Wendricks placed ninth in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.91 seconds. Senior Rylan Bahr took ninth in the triple jump at five feet and eight inches.
Sophomore Kyle Nelson jumped fourth in the high jump at five feet and eight inches.
Watertown
The Monona Grove boys and girls track and field team won 13 events against Watertown on Tuesday, April 26.
For the boys, sophomore Adam Gray won the 1600-meter run in five minutes and 9.41 seconds. The 4x800 relay team of junior Xavier Wollermann, sophomore Xavier Garcia, freshman Thomas Norlin and sophomore Zach Massie took first at 11:00.60.
Senior Patrick Clark threw a first-place mark of 152 feet and eight inches in the discus throw. Senior Rylan Bahr took first in the high jump at five feet and six inches.
Senior Markale Curry won the triple jump at 39 feet and 9.5 inches.
For the girls, sophomore Karsyn Nelson won the 100-meter at 13.60 seconds. Nelson took first in the 400-meter at 1:12.16
Junior Madeline Hogan took first in the 200-meter at 27.78 seconds. Hogan won the 100-meter hurdles at 15.98 seconds and took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 52.15 seconds.
In the high jump, Hogan won with a first-place mark of four feet and 10 inches.
Freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the 800-meter in 2:15.27. Sophomore Riley Zielke ran to a first-place finish in the 1600-meter at 6:14.63.
Team scores — Boys: Watertown 84.33, Monona Grove 34.66
Team scores — Girls: Watertown 72, Monona Grove 69