On Monday morning, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, along with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ryan Brothers Ambulance, was working an accident scene on northbound Highway 26 near the North Highway 26 Business entrance to the city after a pickup and bumper hitch type stock trailer had overturned in the median. The pickup had four passengers and the overturned trailer contained trapped cattle.
At approximately 9:40 a.m., about 17 minutes after the initial call, while crews were working to extricate the cattle from the stock trailer, another vehicle lost control while approaching the accident scene, struck a bridge abutment and then struck a fire department vehicle.
Appropriate traffic lane control had been set up a third of a mile south of the accident scene on the inside lane of the northbound Highway 26. Traffic was being moved to the outside lane using an over-300-foot traffic cone taper.
According to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, the approaching vehicle moved to the outside lane as directed but failed to reduce speed and lost control, coming across an elevated bridge just south of the accident scene. This caused the vehicle to strike the concrete retaining wall on the inside of the bridge then spin around and strike the FAFD vehicle, which was being used in the extrication of the animals and was positioned to protect the work area.
Squad 108 was first struck in the right rear corner, the striking vehicle then spun around and struck the side of the truck before coming to rest against the truck. The force of the striking vehicle’s impact caused the 46,000 pound fire truck to move sideways approximately three feet.
After the secondary crash, the highway was closed for approximately an hour while the accident was documented and the scene was cleared.
No civilians were injured in the initial crash and no responding personnel were injured in the secondary crash. The cattle were successfully removed from the stock trailer and transferred to another truck and all involved vehicles were towed from the scene.
Local fire departments used the example as a warning to drivers to slow down and move over.
“Just another timely reminder to SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER when approaching emergency scenes (as well as highway workers and tow trucks). The weather and roads will be bad this week,” the Monona Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “We all want to go home to our families after an incident.”
“Slow down and move over when approaching an emergency scene,” the Cottage Grove Fire Department wrote on Facebook.
