The pressure of competing at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) girls’ regional golf tournament can be stressful on its competitors, especially younger, inexperienced players.
In 2014, sophomore Ione Dyer, battling illness for several days, got off to a slow start at the Oregon regional with a 45 on the front nine. But, things changed for the better in the back nine as she saved par on some holes to finish with a 41 and an 86 for 18 holes. Her performance helped the Silver Eagles win the regional title and advance to the sectional. While Monona Grove would not qualify for state, it was a great beginning for Dyer, who worked hard at her game and burned to be better on the links.
Today, Dyer remains involved in the game with First Tee of South Central Wisconsin, an organization that helps young children learn the nuances of playing a difficult but very rewarding sport. Aside from that, Dyer has been an instrumental part of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s project to update the robotics lab with newer, updated components. These automated systems are important in creating products such as assembly line automobiles. At many automakers, the responsibility of assembling vehicles falls to a robot that installs all the nuts and bolts, and makes sure the chassis meets the blue-print specifications.
Dyer, a double major in technology education and industrial technology management at Platteville, is excited about what her work will mean for the future of industry.
“All the new bots we have are the same, and they are meant to teach students on how different processes can be automated in the field of manufacturing technology,” said Dyer. “Automation is definitely the future. It’s great to have this opportunity to train on these.”
Improving golf game
In Dyer’s freshman year at Monona Grove, she shot a 103 at the 2013 Beaver Dam regional, so her performance the following year at Oregon was a major improvement. Dyer and the Silver Eagles continued to play well in her junior year of 2015. Monona Grove won its second straight regional with Dyer carding an 87. She also played well in the Madison West sectional with an 89, but MG missed out on a trip to state by taking third place.
Monona Grove did not win the regional in 2016, but senior Dyer and her teammate, sophomore Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye, qualified for the sectional as individual players. Dyer’s high school golfing career ended at the Middleton sectional with a 91, too high for a state berth.
Yet, Dyer looks upon her high school golfing years with fond memories.
“My best memories revolve around the people that made up our team. Traveling to tournaments together and our rides on the little blue bus were always a highlight,” Dyer said. “Some of us have been able to further our MG golf friendships since then.”
Joining First Tee
Dyer’s involvement in First Tee of South Central Wisconsin began when she was still in high school. Brad Munn, a Monona Grove graduate, encouraged her to serve as a volunteer mentor.
“Brad was always helpful to our high school girl’s golf team, and that is where I first connected with him,” Dyer said. “Once I graduated, Brad asked me to join his team, and I’ve just completed my fourth year as part of the program. I grew up around the game of golf, but the First Tee solidified this passion for the game, and more importantly with the kids.”
First Tee has students as young as five years old involved in a special program called Targets. Dyer has seen a lot of these youngsters gradually improve their game and learn some valuable lessons.
“The First Tee teaches nine core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy, judgement,” Dyer said. “To see our students really embrace these in their game and relationships is so rewarding. Many of our participants continue our programming into high school and go on to play competitively.”
Dyer said playing competitive golf in high school provided her a solid foundation for teaching at First Tee, where emphasis is placed on fostering a love for the game.
“When beginning possibly at such a young age, it is so important to find fun and exciting ways to engage our students,” she said. “That is definitely where a lot of my growth as an instructor has happened. I entered with a lot of game knowledge, but I am now constantly learning and collaborating with our team leader, Brad, to brainstorm fresh lesson plans and new ways to connect.”
Life with robots
Dyer began upgrading the UW-Platteville robotics lab after the university received a $1.5 million dollar grant to fund the project. She is thankful to her professor and advisor Dr. Bandara Gamini for giving her the opportunity to participate.
“As his lab assistant, I’ve really been focused on replacing the many components we have with brand new equipment. I’m able to learn so much by setting up and configuring new equipment,” Dyer said. “Additionally, all of our new robots just arrived, so I’ve been busy assisting with set up and completing training on them as well.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to join in on this project when I did,” she added. “It’s been great to watch and assist with all of the finishing touches. I feel especially thankful to have been able to safely continue my work helping in the lab in person this semester.”
Besides her work at the robotics lab and First Tee, Dyer has also started playing on the Platteville campus’ Ultimate Frisbee league. She enjoys the new connections that game has brought her.
With plans to graduate from Platteville in Dec. 2021, Dyer will student teach in spring 2022, and then decide if she wants to be a teacher or find work in industry.
Over the summer, she has worked at four different golf courses, so free time to work on her game is limited. But her experience working at First Tee has provided one unique skill.
“I am great at swinging tiny little kid clubs,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.