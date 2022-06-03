 Skip to main content
MONONA GROVE SOFTBALL

Monona Grove softball eliminated by Sun Prairie in sectional final

  • Updated

The Monona Grove softball season came to a close with a 10-0 loss to Sun Prairie in the sectional championship on Thursday, June 2.

Sun Prairie, the one seed, scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI groundout.

Senior Emma Lee led off the top of the second with a single, and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Ava Hackel. After a strikeout, senior Karlie McKenzie hit a single, but Lee was thrown out attempting to score, keeping Sun Prairie in the lead.

The Cardinals hit five straight singles in the bottom of the frame to take a 2-0 lead. Sun Prairie then hit back-to-back two-run doubles, pushing the lead to 7-0. Junior Lindsey Ritzema took over in the circle, getting the Silver Eagles out of the inning with a groundout and popup.

After the Silver Eagles were retired in order in the third, Sun Prairie hit an RBI single with two outs to take an 8-0 lead.

The best chance for a Monona Grove rally came in the fourth. Junior Dani Lucey hit a lead-off single, senior Paige Hanson followed with a single and Lee walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Sun Prairie got out of the inning with no runs allowed after a strikeout, a fielder’s choice resulting in Lucey getting called out at home and another strikeout kept the score at 8-0.

Ritzema kept the Cardinals off the board in the bottom of the fourth and the Silver Eagles put another runner in scoring position in the fifth. Freshman Cathryn Zegadlo hit a one-out double, and then moved to third on a sacrifice from senior Harper Mayfield. A popup prevented Zegadlo from scoring as the score remained 8-0.

The Cardinals got a run off a sacrifice fly in the fifth, taking a 9-0 lead. After a two-out double put the potential game-ending run on second because of the mercy rule, Monona Grove brought McKenzie back into pitch. On a 3-2 pitch, McKenzie recorded a strikeout to keep the game going.

After Monona Grove was retired in the top of the sixth, Sun Prairie led off the bottom of the frame with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runner over to second, McKenzie recorded a strikeout for the second out. Sun Prairie then hit a ground ball in the next at-bat, but an error allowed the runner to score from second for the 10th run, ending the Silver Eagles’ season.

Monona Grove finishes the year with a record of 19-6. The seniors who graduate from the program are Harper Mayfield, Emma Lee, Paige Hanson, Karlie McKenzie, Jacqueline Ladik, Zoey Darwin and Alexis Chapman.

Sun Prairie 10, Monona Grove 0 (6)

MG 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 6 2

SP 1 6 1 0 1 1 X — 10 15 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (L; 2.1-8-8-7-4-3), Ritzema (3.1-7-2-2-1-0); SP: Baker (W; 6-6-0-0-10-1).

Leading hitters — MG: Zegadlo 2B, Lucey 1x3, Hanson 1x3, Lee 1x2; SP: Moreno 2 2B, Knoernschild 3x4, Gross 3x4.

