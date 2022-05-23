 Skip to main content
MONONA GROVE BASEBALL

Nick Guidici hits a home run as Monona Grove baseball defeats DeForest, Watertown

  • Updated

The Monona Grove baseball team finished third in the Badger-East Conference with a 5-2 win over Watertown on Friday, May 20.

The Silver Eagles scored four runs in the top of the third inning. Junior James Cullison hit a two-run single, scoring senior Dillon Connor and freshman Terek Verhage. Sophomore Nick Guidici walked with the bases loaded, scoring senior Tate Tourtillott and Cullison scored the fourth run on an error.

After Watertown scored twice in the fourth, junior Eddie Rivera smacked a single to score junior Mac Vesperman. Senior Jackson Hewitt pitched six innings, while Vesperman earned the save in the seventh.

Monona Grove 5, Watertown 2

Monona Grove 0 0 4 0 1 0 0 — 5 8 0

Watertown 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 10 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Hewitt (W; 6-8-2-2-4-2), Vesperman (SV; 1-2-0-0-1-0); W: Schauer (L; 3-3-4-4-1-2), Lee (3-4-1-0-3-1), Gates (1-1-0-0-1-1).

Leading hitters — MG: Hewitt 2x4 (2B), Rivera 2x3 (2B), Cullison 2x4; W: Martin 2x3 (2B), Lee 2x3, Lehman 2x3.

Monona Grove 7, DeForest 6

The Silver Eagles held off a late DeForest rally to win 7-6 over the Norskies on Tuesday, May 17.

Freshman Terek Verhage walked with the bases loaded to give the Silver Eagles a 1-0 lead after the bottom of the first inning, scoring senior Dillon Connor. Connor hit a single in the second, scoring senior Ty Hoier. Junior Eddie Rivera was hit by a pitch, scoring Connor, which extended the Silver Eagles lead to 3-0.

After the Norskies scored a run in the top of the third, senior Tate Tourtillott cleared the bases with a three-run double, pushing the Silver Eagles’ lead to 6-1. In the fifth, sophomore Nick Guidici hit a solo homer with the score at 7-2.

In the sixth, the Norskies scored four runs before pitcher junior Sam Baum escaped the inning on a groundout with the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on second. Baum recorded a strikeout for the final out in the seventh, leaving the tying run on second base.

Monona Grove 7, DeForest 6

DeForest 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 — 6 8 1

Monona Grove 1 2 3 0 1 0 X — 7 7 4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Chynoweth (W; 3-1-1-1-1-2), Lehmann (2.2-5-4-3-1-1), Baum (SV; 1.1-2-1-0-1-2); D: Jansen (L; 3-5-6-5-4-7), Hermansen (3-2-1-1-4-0).

Leading hitters — MG: Guidici HR, Tourtillott 2x3 (2B), Verhage 1x2, Grauvogl 1x2; D: Kirchberg 2x3 (2B), Delmore 1x4, Hawk 2B.

