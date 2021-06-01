Monona Grove boys tennis picks up victory against Milton

Lance Nelson returns a serve in his 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles on Friday, May 28.
Monona Grove tennis earned another conference victory on Friday, May 28 with a 6-1 win against Milton.
“They’re playing well,” said Monona Grove head coach Charles Pyng. “We’ve only lost in the conference against Edgewood, so we have a good shot at winning conference this year.”
The Silver Eagles swept all singles competitions. Chase Lindwall earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Peter Emerson in No. 1 singles.
“I got kind of spoiled because I had his brother, Cole, who was also a four-time state qualifier as well. So it’s one less thing to worry about knowing at number one, you’re always competitive,” said coach Pyng about Lindwall. “Every time Chase steps on the court, he has the ability to win his matches.”
At No. 2 singles, Lance Nelson defeated Milton’s Colton Waltz 6-0, 6-2. Henry Walsh defeated Colton Conway 6-0, 6-1 in No. 3 singles, and Owen Dziedzic earned a forfeit at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, Monona Grove earned two victories as Carter Ryan and Lincoln Metcalfe won at No. 1 doubles 7-6 (4), 7-5 against Zach Obershaw and Logan Eithun. The No. 3 doubles team of Zachary Blotz and John Rathgeber defeated Zach Martino and Alex Evans 6-1, 6-3.
“With the pandemic, we didn’t have a season last year so we lost a lot of seniors, a lot of our doubles specialists, so we’re just rebuilding at that phase,” Coach Pyng said. “We have a lot of JV players, who are playing at No. 1 doubles or No. 2 doubles, so it’s a big jump up for them.”
Milton’s lone victory came in No. 2 doubles as Thomas Roddy and Aleks Kablar defeated Bode Kroll and Ethan Meulemans 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.
Chase Lindwall looks to serve an ace in his 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles against Milton on Friday, May 28.
Monona Grove 5
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 2
The Silver Eagles earned a 5-2 win over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge on Tuesday, May 25. Monona Grove swept all the singles competitions.
Chase Lindwall defeated Baptiste Billard in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Lance Nelson bested Kevin Montoya 6-0, 6-0.
Henry Walsh defeated Henry Olmos 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 singles. Owen Dziedzic earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Logan Hamele of Fort Atkinson/Cambridge in No. 4 singles.
Monona Grove picked up a victory in No. 3 doubles as Zachary Blotz and Aidan Blotz beat Brandon Yang and Cesar Valadez 7-5, 6-7 (4), 10-4.
Fort earned two victories from doubles competition. No. 1 doubles Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen defeated Carter Ryan and Lincoln Metcalfe of Monona Grove 6-4, 6-3. Jimmy Keelty and Eli Schweiger won over Ethan Meulemans and Bode Kroll 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.