Sheriff Barrett stops in Monona, talks reelection priorities for 2022

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is gearing up for a reelection bid in 2022. The sheriff stopped in Monona Wednesday, Aug. 4 to speak on his top priorities as the campaign season inches closer.
The election for Dane County sheriff will take place in the fall of 2022.
Barrett met with Monona residents at the East Side Club Tiki Bar on Monona Drive for an event titled 'Meet & Greet with Dane County Sheriff Candidate Kalvin Barrett.' The event was hosted by Monona City Alder Kristie Goforth.
“For me to understand and know exactly what’s best for our community, I have to be out in the community listening and talking,” Barrett said. “I haven’t hit my 100 days in office yet, but it was important that I hear from the community because cities like Monona… are the bread and butter of the sheriff’s office.”
Barrett was appointed sheriff by Gov. Tony Evers in April, following the retirement of former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney.
The new sheriff told attending Monona residents Aug. 4 that his top three goals and priorities as sheriff include community engagement and public safety, managing the Dane County Jail population and developing a sheriff’s office that reflects diversity.
“Of my top three priorities as your sheriff, number one is community engagement and public safety,” Barrett said. “Public safety is important because we have to feel safe in our homes, we have to feel safe at our jobs, and we have to feel safe when we’re out in the community.”
As for population management at the county jail, the sheriff said he plans to tackle that concern through diversion programs both inside and outside the jail.
“We need to provide [the jail population] with skills and life resources so that once they’re released to the community, they’re not coming back in,” said Barrett.
He said the way the jail is now, it's setting incarcerated individuals up for failure.
“The city county building was built in the 1950s, and to think about where our civil rights were in the fifties… to think about the purpose of a jail at that time, it was punishment. It wasn’t about rehabilitation,” Barrett said.
“Right now, in that 1950 version of our jail, we have to yell to talk to the residents… the only way for us to communicate is to bend over and yell through a food slot or yell through a crack,” the sheriff continued. “So what do they do? They yell back until that becomes their norm, and after three months of yelling back and forth, we release them, they yell and they get arrested for disorderly conduct.”
In 2019, the Dane County Board approved $148 million in renovations for the jail, an investment Barrett said he hopes will provide a quieter, more spacious environment for the local incarcerated population.
On top of community engagement and jail renovations, the sheriff told Monona residents his third priority is diversity. Barrett is the first Black citizen to serve as sheriff in Dane County.
“It is so important for us to have people of color and women, to have people of different sexual orientations and gender identifications, not just as deputies, but through all ranks,” he said. “I plan to have a sheriff’s office that reflects the diverse communities that we serve.”
In the meantime, Barrett said he looks forward to working alongside the Monona Police Department to ensure a safe community for city residents.