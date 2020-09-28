On Sunday, October 4th, Pastor Beth Schultz Byrnes will be installed as the permanently called pastor of Hope Lutheran Church (ELCA).
Schultz Byrnes becomes the 24th pastor to serve as minister at the 166-year-old congregation. The installation will be performed during the weekly “Drive-in Worship” by Rev. Walter Baires. Baires serves as the Director for Evangelical Mission and as Assistant to the Bishop at the South Central Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
Pastor Schultz Byrnes has been leading the congregation since Easter Sunday of 2017 through a three-year Renewal program. The Renewal program is a pilot program that guides churches in need of rejuvenation and rebuilding. Hope was the second church in the area to receive the services of the renewal program.
At the end of the 3-year program, the renewal pastor and congregation can choose to part ways or work together in continuing the church’s mission. Pastor Beth, as she is known to her parishioners, decided that she’d like to continue her work at Hope, and the congregation voted to retain her as permanent pastor on July 19.
Schultz Byrnes was ordained in 2008 and received her Master of Divinity at Wartburg Theological Seminary. Her first call was to St. John-St. Paul Lutheran church in Mazomanie. She comes to Hope as her second call. Pastor Schultz Byrnes lives in Madison with her husband and children.
Hope Lutheran Church is a church of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) and is located between McFarland and Cottage Grove at the intersection of Femrite Dr. and E. Buckeye Rd (Hwy AB). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hope holds “Drive-in” worship services in the parking lot at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings and virtually on Hope’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HopeLutheranMcFarlandWI/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.