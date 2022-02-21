Letter to the editor: Redevelopment at former Village Lanes site

In the 1980’s the fast-food chain Wendy’s ran an ad campaign, which showed three elderly women in a fast-food restaurant staring at a large hamburger bun with a tiny circular piece of meat in the middle. The tag line for the campaign was “Where’s the Beef” and it soon became the catch phrase for anything that was lacking substance.
After reading the front-page article in The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle (February 17, 2022) about the revised proposal for the redevelopment of the former Village Lanes Bowling center, I was left wondering the same thing as those three elderly women: Where’s the substance?
Burt Slinde is quoted in the article as saying “Density is important to serve the community and I think affordability is critical.” The original plan of the developer (Slinde Realty Group) was to construct 197 apartment units and 3,064 SF of retail space. As noted in the article, after the initial proposal was presented to the City Plan Commission in December, the Commission recommended the developer incorporate more commercial space, create additional parking, and add green space. In response, the developer is now proposing to construct 194 residential units and 5,404 SF of retail space. Overall, the number of apartment units was decreased by 3 and retail space increases by only 2,034 SF.
Is that all?
All of the newly added retail space in the revised proposal is part of the project’s second phase, which would require demolition of the existing businesses that occupy the site’s only viable commercial space that currently houses the Monona Post Office, a daycare provider, a tutoring center, and several other businesses. The developer indicates a home for the post office is in the works but where will the other businesses go? Instead of providing affordable space for Monona’s businesses, the developer’s plan takes it away.
In addition, the developer continues to stress the need for high-density rental housing, while the supply of affordable owner-occupied homes in Monona continues to dwindle. Burt Slinde is correct in identifying a need for affordable housing. However, the creation of high-rise dense housing should not be the City’s only answer.
The City of Monona has much to offer. Unfortunately, as proposed, this redevelopment gives the City too much bun for its burger and I’m left wondering: “Where’s the beef?”