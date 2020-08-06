Brittany Ballweg started Dolphin Swim Academy three years ago with a dozen swimmers taking lessons. Today, she has 375 and is bursting at the seams.
Ballweg is pitching the idea of buying land and building an indoor pool in Cottage Grove – for her customers and for the community.
“We have been in business the last three years,” she told the Cottage Grove Village Board at their Monday, Aug. 3, meeting. “We have leased a location, and unfortunately, temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The facility is in assisted living, and it’s just not safe to bring additional traffic into the building.”
Dolphin Swim Academy currently rents pool space at Oak Park Place, 718 Jupiter Drive, Madison.
Her goal of building her own place was expedited because of the pandemic, and her plans include safety precautions to deal with the coronavirus.
“I have a very long wait list of families who want to get in and get into lessons,” Ballweg said. “We are looking to grow and make some room for them.”
Lessons for the swimmers begin as early as 6 months of age and continue through adulthood. She has established partnerships with Kids’ Safari and Learning Ladder day cares in the village.
“We’re looking to build and enhance our services to the surrounding communities,” Ballweg said. “Cottage Grove is one of our top choices due to current distance from where we are, and there’s not a lot of offerings over here for swim lessons that promote water safety and an intense program.”
Ballweg has made an offer to purchase 2.55 acres in Commerce Park, a space at the southeast corner of Landmark Drive and Limestone Pass. While the price has yet to be made public, the site is advertised at a rate equal to about $306,000.
Trustee Sarah Valencia asked whether the pool would be open to the public.
“Our goal is to offer open swim time,” Ballweg said. “You don’t have to be a member.”
Ballweg said she also hopes to host birthday parties and, responding to a question from Trustee Heidi Murphy, she would also like to offer programs for senior citizens. Those programs could include water aerobics, water walking, water jogging and therapy.
“Water is a great, great benefit for them (senior citizens),” Ballweg said.
The pool would also be designed with 25-yard lap lanes for adults.
Ballweg started swimming at the age of 8 for her local swim club. She would go on to become a coach for her local club and then had a job giving swim lessons. For 10 years, she built her skill set from teaching infants to adults basic water safety skills to stroke technique and triathlon training.
At the end of the meeting, the board convened into closed session to discuss the possible land sale, but no action was taken.
“The timing for when action may be taken by the board is dependent on how discussions proceed with the buyer and the village’s broker,” said Matt Giese, village administrator. “Action could be taken as soon as Aug. 17, or any subsequent board meeting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.