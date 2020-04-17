Spring hydrant flushing in Cottage Grove will begin soon, but officials say it could take longer than normal to complete the annual project because of the staggered schedules of employees.
Crews initially were to begin the week of April 13 and finish May 15. It is now expected to take until early June to complete the work.
