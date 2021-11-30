Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick hot featured
MONONA GROVE BOYS SWIM

Monona Grove boys swim wins six events on way to first-place finish at conference relays

  • 1 min to read

Facing strong swimmers from Waunakee and Stoughton, the Monona Grove Silver Eagles held off the competition to win the Badger-East Conference Relays on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

“We were hopeful that we could pull out the win and felt that we were able to spread our talent out pretty well in all of the relay events,” said Monona Grove boys swim coach Kelly Chadesh. “We had a couple events where we had some swimmers really step up for the team.”

The 400-yard medley team of senior Cameron Tejeda, freshman Hayden McGlynn, senior Caleb Jondle and sophomore Danny O’Malley took first with a time of three minutes and 49.42 minutes. Tejeda and Jondle, along with senior Eli Kuzma and freshman Braydon Campbell won the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 8:09.41.

Joey Thompson
Buy Now

Junior Joey Thompson swims the breaststroke leg during the Badger-East Conference Relays on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Thompson, along with seniors Eli Kuzma and Jonah Elfers and sophomore Ethan Johnson took first in the 200-yard medley relay.

Kuzma, senior Jonah Elfers, junior Joey Thompson, sophomore Ethan Johnson took first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:49.24. In the 300-yard backstroke relay team of McGlynn, O’Malley and Elfers took first with a time of 2:53.09.

“We had to have some swimmers step outside of their comfort zone in an effort to balance out all of our swims. We really enjoyed the fact that this meet allowed for a lot of great teamwork opportunities for the team early on in the season,” said Chadesh.

With a time of 3:22.79, Johnson, Elfers, Jondle and Tejeda took first in the 400-yard freestyle.

Ryan Yang
Buy Now

Sophomore Ryan Yang swims through the water during the Badger-East Conference Relays on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Sophomores Sam Steenhagen and Jack Burke, along with O’Malley and McGlynn won (1:42.16) the 200-yard freestyle for the freshman and sophomore swimmers.

“I’m thrilled with how our underclassmen were able to make an impact at this meet. Our sophomores had limited opportunities to complete last year and they stepped right up for the team,” said Chadesh.

Felix Saloma
Buy Now

Junior Felix Saloma competes at the Badger-East Conference Relays on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Saloma helped the 400-yard individual medley team place third with a time of four minutes and 24.32 seconds. 

Junior Felix Saloma, Kuzma, Johnson, and Steenhagen finished third (4:24.32) in the 400-yard individual medley relay. O’Malley, Burke, Steenhagen and Thompson finished in second (50.52), just behind Stoughton (50.14) in the 100-yard freestyle relay.

The 300-yard butterfly relay team of Tejeda, Burke and Johnson finished second with a time of 3:01.67.

Team scores: Monona Grove 112, Waunakee 102, Stoughton 92, Milton 65, Watertown 37, Fort Atkinson 32, DeForest 24.

Tags

Recommended for you