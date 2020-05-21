Monona police dog Miya tracked and successfully located a suspect in a car theft and subsequent crash early Thursday, May 21.
At about 1:21 a.m., a Monona police officer saw a blue Hyundai Elantra, which was stolen from Madison, traveling eastbound on Highway 12 from Monona Drive at speeds of 92 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, which was then involved in a single-vehicle crash at Stoughton Road and Buckeye Road.
Miya conducted a track of the suspect who was seen fleeing from the vehicle. After tracking for 15 minutes and 0.2 miles through residential and wooded terrain, Miya located the suspect hiding in the woods just north of a bike path.
The suspect, a 14-year-old boy from Madison was taken into custody. He was transported to the Juvenile Reception Center on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
The Monona Police Department was assisted by the Madison, Maple Bluff, McFarlan and Town of Madison Police Departments, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or text “Monona” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
