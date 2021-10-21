Monona Grove senior Ben Auby to perform at state honors orchestra concert

Monona Grove High School senior Ben Auby will perform at the Wisconsin School Music Association’s (WSMA) State Honors Orchestra Concert on Thursday, Oct. 28 as a member of the orchestra’s double bass section.
Auby was selected through an audition process that annually has more than 1,000 students who audition for the honors ensembles. WSMA State Honors Music Project brings Wisconsin’s finest school musicians together to work with nationally known conductors in a professional setting.
“This program provides a unique, enrichment opportunity for hardworking music students to meet and interact with other inspiring musicians, coaches and conductors, while creating memories that last a lifetime,” said the WSMA honors program director.
The orchestra will perform at the Overture Center on Thursday, Oct. 28 in conjunction with the WMEA State Music Convention. The concerts celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of Wisconsin’s finest young musicians.