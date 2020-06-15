The Friends of the Monona Senior Center's annual summer concert series will go on despite the pandemic circumstances – but there will be a major change.
All four concerts will be virtual shows heard over the airwaves at WVMO 98.7 FM. Each performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last about an hour.
Dates and performers are Monday, June 22, The JB3s; Monday, July 13, Mark Croft Bank; Tuesday, July 28, Carl Davick and Friends; and Tuesday, Aug. 4, Lynda and the Zeros.
