Monona Grove football has several players make all-conference

Following a strong season on the football field, the Silver Eagles had several players named to the Badger-Small All-Conference team.
Senior wide receiver Ty Hoier was named co-offensive player of the year with a unanimous selection on the Badger-Small All-Conference first team. Hoier hauled in 43 catches for 575 yards and 8 touchdowns, adding 15 rushes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Junior kicker Cuinn Larsh was also a unanimous selection on the first team after going four for six on field goals and 29 of 34 on extra point attempts.
On defense, senior defensive back Tyler Dahlhauser was a unanimous selection on the first conference team after leading the Monona Grove defense with 77 tackles, picking off two passes, getting two sacks and forcing a fumble. Also making the first team on defense was senior defensive back Grant Dahlhauser, who had 50 tackles and an interception.
Although both players suffered injuries during the season, senior quarterback Casey Marron and senior running back Fabian Jackson made the Badger-Small second team offense. Marron threw for 1,064 yards for 15 touchdowns and Jackson led the team with 83 carries for 339 yards with four touchdowns.
Honorable mentions for offense include Tyler Dahlhauser at wide receiver, senior quarterback Kody Cummings, senior offensive tackle Hayden Echols, senior offensive guard Gavin Luedke and junior center Isaac Dressen.
Defensive honorable mentions include senior down lineman Brooks Goff, senior down lineman Cody Marron, senior down lineman Seth Ramer, senior linebacker Pierce Evans, junior Dalton Card, junior defensive back Eddie Rivera and senior defensive back Peter Ng.
Making academic all-state were Grant Dahlhauser, Brooks Goff, Ty Hoier and senior running back/defensive back Walter Olson.