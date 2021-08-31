Monona Grove Football defeats Madison La Follette 48-20

The Silver Eagles celebrated a new turf field, and a return to home football games, with a 48-20 victory over the Madison La Follette Lancers on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Monona Grove High School last hosted a home football game in October 2019, due to COVID-19. Monona Grove's head coach said the return home was a welcome one.
“Just to see these people here and to hear the crowd, it’s just an unbelievable feeling,” said Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith.
Monona Grove introduction
The Silver Eagles run on to their new turf field, along with a brand new scoreboard in the beginning of their 48-20 victory over Madison La Fo…
On the first offensive possession for Monona Grove, the Silver Eagles wasted no time getting down the field. A long run by senior wide receiver Ty Hoier off a bubble screen pass from senior quarterback Casey Marron set up a 29-yard touchdown run by senior running back Fabian Jackson.
Jackson broke free from a tackle and used his speed to outrace the Lancer cornerback to the corner of the endzone. Junior kicker Cuinn Larsh added the extra point, giving MG a 7-0 lead.
Cuinn Larsh
Junior defensive back Cuinn Larsh runs back an interception in Monona Grove's 48-20 victory.
The Lancers responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Kamarion James-Ragland to senior wide receiver Kalaan Lee, tying the game at 7-7.
Monona Grove added two more touchdowns before the end of the first quarter. A 21-yard pass from Marron to junior wide receiver Eddie Rivera, and a 19-yard pass from Marron to Larsh before adding the extra point, gave the Silver Eagles a 20-7 lead.
Markale Curry
Senior linebacker Markale Curry, 28, along with a host of Silver Eagles bring down the Lancers quarterback in the Silver Eagles 48-20 victory …
“We just got a lot of guys that step up and make plays, it’s not just one guy. That’s the fun part,” said Beckwith. “Last week, Ty Hoier, wasn’t his night, and tonight he made some big plays down the field.”
In the second quarter, a 50-yard reception by Hoier from Marron opened up a 27-7 lead after Larsh added the extra point. La Follette scored on a 71-yard bomb from James-Ragland to senior wide receiver K’Shawn Gibbs moved the score to 27-13 and put the Lancers back in the game.
A 31-yard touchdown run by junior running back Cooper Marsh gave the Silver Eagles another touchdown before half, giving the Silver Eagles a 34-13 lead after Larsh made the extra point.
Coming out of the half, Monona Grove added two touchdowns to push its lead to 48-13. Marron found Hoier for a 39-yard score and sophomore tight end Isaiah Erb for an 8-yard pass. Larsh punched through two extra points.
A 20-yard touchdown pass from James-Ragland to senior tight end Carter Borcherding with 9:44 left in fourth quarter made the scoreboard look better for the Lancers, but La Follette still lost 48-20 to the Silver Eagles.
“For a week two game, we’re moving in the right direction,” said Beckwith.
Peter Ng
Senior defensive back Peter Ng wraps up a wide receiver in Monona Grove's victory.
Marron finished the night 16 of 23 for 275 yards with five touchdowns. Jackson added 84 yards on 13 carries on the ground with a touchdown. Marsh carried the ball nine times for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Hoier was the team’s leading receiver with six catches for 155 yards and two scores. Rivera caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Monona Grove (2-0) heads back on the road to face the Baraboo Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.