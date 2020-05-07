American’s entry into World War II was dramatic and deadly. I believe every citizen has witnessed the film footage of the dastardly attack on Pearl Harbor, resulting in 2,402 American deaths. As the news of Pearl Harbor spread through every state, city and whistle stop in the nation, the planned invasion of the Philippines had begun.
American and Filipino troops fought gallantly despite inadequate food, medical supplies and antiquated equipment. A large number of soldiers were sick and starving as they retreated to the Bataan Peninsula. The soldiers would receive one cup of rice in the morning, then they had to fend for themselves. They consumed snake, lizard, pony, mule, iguana, rats and monkeys. Once the Japanese got into artillery range, they could (and did) shell the American field hospitals, killing the wounded, doctors, nurses and civilians. Not wanting to see his men slaughtered, Major General Edward King decided to surrender his forces on April 9. General MacArthur had been evacuated from danger by P.T. boats, solidifying the feeling of abandonment of the remaining soldiers. Their fate was sealed.
On April 12, 1942, the Japanese gathered the surrendered men, some 11,796 Americans and 65,000 Filipinos, and herded them for Camp O’Donnell, some 80 hot and hard miles away. As they marched in sweltering heat, they were subjected to beheadings, cut throats and casual shootings, and these were the more merciful actions. Others suffered bayonet stabbings, disembowelments, rifle butt beatings, were run over and even buried alive.
The marchers were denied food and water, even though water was plentiful along the route. Accounts note that many marched for five to six days with no food and a single sip of water. An estimated 1,000 Americans and 10,000 Filipinos would not survive the next 10 days.
The first day set the tone – temperatures of 105 degrees, no food, no water, suffering from heat, torture, diarrhea, they had to continue marching; after all, to stop was to die. Through the march, the Japanese often herded the prisoners into open fields, forcing them to stand for hours in the blazing heat. This was known as the sun treatment. Those marchers who fell behind found themselves facing Japanese rear guards known as Buzzard Guards, who shot any stragglers. Each shot that rang out meant another dead prisoner.
Much of the cruelty was rooted in Japanese code. Very few Japanese surrendered. They were expected to die, either by the hands of the enemy or through suicide if they were injured. To surrender was subhuman, so they treated their prisoners in a similar vein.
The “hike,” as it was referred to by the prisoners, was only the beginning. Once they made it to Camp O’Donnell, 50,000 American and Filipino troops were packed into a camp designed for 9,000. The American side of Camp O’Donnell had just one water spigot. Often, out of sheer cruelty, the Japanese would turn off the water. Sickness and disease were particularly lethal, because the Japanese stripped the doctors of all medical supplies, even bandages. An estimated 1,600 Americans died in the first 40 days. Eventually, the American prisoners were sent to other camps, most notably Cabanatuan, while others were transported to Japan to provide slave labor. They were loaded on hell ships, where conditions were even worse than the prison camps.
Few Americans sacrificed more than those who endured the Bataan Death March. It it our duty to honor them for their service and remember their sacrifice.
I had the opportunity to honor their service recently in one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. On March 29, I participated in the 20th annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The course took us through challenging desert terrain for a full 26.2-mile marathon. Many participants marched, many ran (or run-walk as I did), and many marched and ran in the heavy category, meaning they carried a minimum 35-pound backpack.
I had a shirt made that had the following words: “To our veterans, and those currently serving, thank you for my freedom. A grateful civilian.”
As I ran past two marchers at Mile 6, a voice boomed out, “Hey, Son, I appreciate your shirt.” I turned to answer with, “No, Sir, you deserve the appreciation,” and at that point, I noticed he was a three-star general.
Prior to this event, there was only one Bataan survivor that I had an opportunity to get to know: Alf Larson from Minnesota. At White Sands, there were many survivors. They were at the beginning, along the route and at the end. They were thanking us for honoring them, which is incredible after what they went through. Their inspiration pushed me forward, despite severe knee pain, to finish my first marathon. Nothing was going to stop me from crossing that finish line – to honor them.
