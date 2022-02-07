Monona Grove girls basketball defeats Fort Atkinson, Lodi

Sorry, an error occurred.
Sophomore guard Abbey Inda drives to the hoop against DeForest. Inda scored 12 points against Lodi.
Scoring 14 3-pointers on Thursday, Feb. 4, including nine in the second half, the Monona Grove girls basketball team ran away with a 77-54 victory over Fort Atkinson.
Junior guard Taylor Moreau had a season-high 16 points, drilling four 3-pointers. Senior guard Avery Poole scored three 3-pointers, and finished with 13 points.
Elly Kohl of Fort Atkinson (7-13, 1-11) recorded 16 points.
Monona Grove sits in third place in the Badger-East Conference standings, two games behind first-place Beaver Dam.
Fort Atkinson 24 30 — 54
Monona Grove 34 43 — 77
Fort Atkinson (fg ft-ft tp) — Kohl 6 0-0 16, Riley 5 3-5 13, Marquart 5 0-1 10, Christianson 3 1-1 8, Wolfram 2 0-0 4, Neste 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 5-9 54.
Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Moreau 6 0-0 16, Poole 4 2-2 13, Yundt 3 0-0 8, Nelson 3 1-2 7, BonDurant 3 0-0 6, Lee 2 0-0 6, Smith 2 0-0 5, Gaber 1 1-2 4, Inda 1 2-2 4, Clevidence 1 0-0 3, Bracken 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-8 77.
Three pointers — Monona Grove 14 (Moreau 4, Poole 3, Yundt 2, Lee 2, Gaber, Smith, Clevidence), Fort Atkinson 5 (Kohl 4, Christianson).
Total fouls — Monona Grove 16, Fort Atkinson 9.
In a 51-point first half against Lodi on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Monona Grove senior guard Avery Poole broke through with 20 points in a 75-33 non-conference victory.
Poole finished the game with 26 points and two assists. Sophomore guard Abbey Inda added 12 points, along with five assists and four steals.
Senior guard Emily Clevidence pulled in 10 rebounds and senior forward Paige Hanson gathered seven rebounds. Senior guard Ally Yundt and junior guard Taylor Moreau each had four steals.
Rylee Schneider of Lodi (4-16, 0-7) scored 10 points.
Lodi 24 9 — 33
MG 51 24 — 75
Lodi (fg ft-ft tp) — Schneider 4 0-0 10, Harrington 2 0-0 4, Haas 1 1-4 4, Puls 2 0-2 4, Gray 2 0-2 4, Thieren 1 0-0 3, Parsons 1 0-0 2, Klann 1 0-2 2, Prieve 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 1-11 33.
MG (fg ft-ft tp) — Poole 7 6-8 23, Inda 4 1-4 12, Moreau 3 0-0 9, Nelson 2 2-3 7, Bracken 3 0-2 6, Clevidence 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 1-2 4, Lee 1 0-0 3, Gaber 1 0-1 2, Hanson 1 0-0 2, Yundt 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 10-20 75.
Three pointers — Monona Grove 13 (Moreau 3, Poole 3, Inda 3, Clevidence, Nelson, Lee, Smith), Lodi 4 (Schneider 2, Haas, Thieren).
Total fouls — Lodi 18, Monona Grove 11.
