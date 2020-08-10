Getting through 54 holes of the Legend at Brandybrook Golf Course was not an easy task for Cottage Grove’s Jacob Frederickson.

The soon-to-be junior at Monona Grove High School ended in a tie for 38th at the Wisconsin State Junior Boys Championship on Aug. 3-5 after finishing with a 27-over par, 243 at the course located in Wales.

Frederickson got off to a good start in the first round with 10 pars, one birdie and seven bogeys to finish with a 78. He had three birdies in the second round, eight bogeys and two double bogeys lifted his score to an 82. Nine pars highlighted Frederickson’s third round, but he also struggled with seven bogeys and two double bogeys to end with an 83.

Frederickson’s score of 243 tied him with Anson Nomm of Minocqua and Ty Mueller of Mequon.

Kenosha’s Cameron Huss was the tournament winner with a 4-over par, 220 after shooting rounds of 71, 75 and 74. Owen Covey of New Richmond was five strokes behind in second place with a 225, and Kaeden Nomm of Minocqua took third with 226.

