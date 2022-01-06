 Skip to main content

hot
MONONA GROVE BOYS HOCKEY

Nicolo Quartuccio scores overtime winner against Ashland, Monona Grove boys hockey loses to Marquette and Marshfield

The Monona Grove boys hockey team (4-7) competed at the Culver’s Cup at Hartmeyer Ice Arena this week, earning a win against Ashland but losing to Marquette and Marshfield.

Monona Grove 1

Marshfield 6

The Silver Eagles could not keep up with the Marshfield Tigers, losing 6-1 on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Sophomore forward Tyson Turner put the Silver Eagles up 1-0 with a goal in the first period.

Marshfield (8-4-1) took the lead with two goals, including one off a power play in the first period. The Tigers added three goals in the second period and one more in the third period to win 6-1.

Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven had 46 saves.

Marshfield 6, Monona Grove 1

MG 1 0 0 — 1

M 2 3 1 — 6

1st period

MG- Tyson Turner, 2:38. M- Graydon Anderson (PP), (Sawyer Schindler, Payton Smith), 4:17. M- Tyler Reissmann, 4:48.

2nd period

M- Payton Smith (PP), (Graydon Anderson, Sawyer Schindler), 5:57. M- Payton Smith (Graydon Anderson), 10:11. M- Tristan Reissmann (PP), (Graydon Anderson, Sawyer Schindler), 15:54.

3rd period

M- Payton Smith (Graydon Anderson, Tristan Reissmann), 16:39.

Monona Grove 1

Marquette 5

Three first-period-goals by the Marquette Hilltoppers (7-2) gave Marquette a 5-1 victory over Monona Grove on Wednesday,Dec. 29.

Marquette led 3-0 before sophomore forward Tyler Genschaw gave MG their lone goal, assisted by senior forward Max Unitan.

After a scoreless second period, the Hilltoppers added two more goals in the third period to earn the 5-1 win. Monona Grove goalie Ethan Warnke had 32 saves.

Marquette 5, Monona Grove 1

M- 3 0 2 — 5

MG- 1 0 0 — 1

1st period

M- Michael Catherall (Jack Ambrose), 1:01. M- Jack Ambrose (PP), (Nevan Kearney, Michael Catherall), 13:15. William Mehring (Michael Catherall), 15:25. MG- Tyler Genschaw (Max Unitan), 16:25.

3rd period

M- Lucas Barnes (PP), (Nevan Kearney), 7:55. M- Jack Ambrose (Nevan Kearney), 11:20.

Monona Grove 6

Ashland 5

After losing three games by a goal to start the season, the Silver Eagles were finally on the right side of a close game with a 6-5 overtime victory over Ashland on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio provided the winning goal in overtime for Monona Grove.

In the first period, MG took a 2-0 lead with a goal from sophomore forward Tyler Genschaw on a power play, and a goal from senior forward Max Unitan, assisted by junior forward Eliot Sheahan.

Huntley Williams
Buy Now

Sophomore defensemen Huntley Williams goes for a loose puck against McFarland. Williams provided an assist in Monona Grove's 6-5 win over Ashland on Tuesday, Dec. 28. 

Ashland scored two goals in the second period before a goal from sophomore forward Wyatt Groth, assisted by sophomore forward Tyson Turner, putting MG up 3-2.

Sophomore defensemen Connor Churches extended the lead to 4-2 with a goal, assisted by Unitan and sophomore defensemen Huntley Williams. Ashland cut the lead to 4-3 with a goal before sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio scored on an assist from Turner. However, two goals by Ashland forced the game in overtime.

Quartuccio scored the winner with 5:17 gone in the first overtime period.

MG 2 1 2 1 — 6

A 0 2 3 0 — 5

1st periodM- Tyler Genschaw (PP), 11:04. M- Max Unitan (Eliot Sheahan), 16:58.

2nd periodA- Nolan Melek (Peter Fanchi), 3:20. A- Kellen Traut (Ty Obey), 3:40. M- Wyatt Groth (Tyson Turner), 14:22.

3rd periodM- Connor Churches (Huntley Williams, Max Unitan), 4:25. A- Ty Obey (Cody Lustig), 7:14. M- Nicolo Quartuccio (Tyson Turner), 8:25. A- Ty Obey, 10:26. A- Ty Gilbertson (Nolan Melek, Gavyn Moncher), 16:35.Overtime

M- Nicolo Quartuccio, 5:17.

