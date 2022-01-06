Nicolo Quartuccio scores overtime winner against Ashland, Monona Grove boys hockey loses to Marquette and Marshfield

The Monona Grove boys hockey team (4-7) competed at the Culver’s Cup at Hartmeyer Ice Arena this week, earning a win against Ashland but losing to Marquette and Marshfield.
Monona Grove 1
Marshfield 6
The Silver Eagles could not keep up with the Marshfield Tigers, losing 6-1 on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Sophomore forward Tyson Turner put the Silver Eagles up 1-0 with a goal in the first period.
Marshfield (8-4-1) took the lead with two goals, including one off a power play in the first period. The Tigers added three goals in the second period and one more in the third period to win 6-1.
Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven had 46 saves.
Marshfield 6, Monona Grove 1
MG 1 0 0 — 1
M 2 3 1 — 6
1st period
MG- Tyson Turner, 2:38. M- Graydon Anderson (PP), (Sawyer Schindler, Payton Smith), 4:17. M- Tyler Reissmann, 4:48.
2nd period
M- Payton Smith (PP), (Graydon Anderson, Sawyer Schindler), 5:57. M- Payton Smith (Graydon Anderson), 10:11. M- Tristan Reissmann (PP), (Graydon Anderson, Sawyer Schindler), 15:54.
3rd period
M- Payton Smith (Graydon Anderson, Tristan Reissmann), 16:39.
Monona Grove 1
Marquette 5
Three first-period-goals by the Marquette Hilltoppers (7-2) gave Marquette a 5-1 victory over Monona Grove on Wednesday,Dec. 29.
Marquette led 3-0 before sophomore forward Tyler Genschaw gave MG their lone goal, assisted by senior forward Max Unitan.
After a scoreless second period, the Hilltoppers added two more goals in the third period to earn the 5-1 win. Monona Grove goalie Ethan Warnke had 32 saves.
Marquette 5, Monona Grove 1
M- 3 0 2 — 5
MG- 1 0 0 — 1
1st period
M- Michael Catherall (Jack Ambrose), 1:01. M- Jack Ambrose (PP), (Nevan Kearney, Michael Catherall), 13:15. William Mehring (Michael Catherall), 15:25. MG- Tyler Genschaw (Max Unitan), 16:25.
3rd period
M- Lucas Barnes (PP), (Nevan Kearney), 7:55. M- Jack Ambrose (Nevan Kearney), 11:20.
Monona Grove 6
Ashland 5
After losing three games by a goal to start the season, the Silver Eagles were finally on the right side of a close game with a 6-5 overtime victory over Ashland on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio provided the winning goal in overtime for Monona Grove.
In the first period, MG took a 2-0 lead with a goal from sophomore forward Tyler Genschaw on a power play, and a goal from senior forward Max Unitan, assisted by junior forward Eliot Sheahan.
Ashland scored two goals in the second period before a goal from sophomore forward Wyatt Groth, assisted by sophomore forward Tyson Turner, putting MG up 3-2.
Sophomore defensemen Connor Churches extended the lead to 4-2 with a goal, assisted by Unitan and sophomore defensemen Huntley Williams. Ashland cut the lead to 4-3 with a goal before sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio scored on an assist from Turner. However, two goals by Ashland forced the game in overtime.
Quartuccio scored the winner with 5:17 gone in the first overtime period.
MG 2 1 2 1 — 6
A 0 2 3 0 — 5
1st periodM- Tyler Genschaw (PP), 11:04. M- Max Unitan (Eliot Sheahan), 16:58.
2nd periodA- Nolan Melek (Peter Fanchi), 3:20. A- Kellen Traut (Ty Obey), 3:40. M- Wyatt Groth (Tyson Turner), 14:22.
3rd periodM- Connor Churches (Huntley Williams, Max Unitan), 4:25. A- Ty Obey (Cody Lustig), 7:14. M- Nicolo Quartuccio (Tyson Turner), 8:25. A- Ty Obey, 10:26. A- Ty Gilbertson (Nolan Melek, Gavyn Moncher), 16:35.Overtime
M- Nicolo Quartuccio, 5:17.