MONONA GROVE GIRLS SWIM

Monona Grove girls swim dominates at Stoughton, Baraboo Relays

MG girls swim

The Monona Grove girls swim team celebrates winning first place at the Baraboo Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11. 

 John Ryan

The Silver Eagles handily took a first-place finish at the Baraboo Relays on Saturday, Sept. 11.

In the girls 500-yard freestyle relay, junior Gabby Holler, freshman Breleigh Ganshert, junior Morgan Heilman and freshman Brynn Jondle won with a time of four minutes and 57.67 seconds. Breleigh Ganshert, sophomore Kelley Ryan, Heilman and freshman Jordan Sarubbi won with a time of 1:44.75 in the 4x50 relay.

Freshmen Audrey Schoenherr and Audrey Garrett, and sophomores Macy Ganshert and Tessa Gordon got first place in the 4x100 individual medley relay (4:22.58). Ganshert, Ryan, Garrett and Allison Cunningham (1:54.36) won the 8x25 relay.

In the 300-yard backstroke, Heilman, Garrett, Ryan and Gordon claimed first with a time of 3:02.11. Schoenherr, Jondle, Gordon and Heilman (3:46.91) won the 4x100 relay race.

Team scores: Monona Grove 248, Sauk Prairie 166, Baraboo 152, Ohaget 108.

Monona Grove 149

Stoughton 49

The Monona Grove girls swim team also pulled off a 121-49 victory over Stoughton on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

With a time of one minute and 57.89 seconds, the 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Tessa Gordon, freshman Breleigh Ganshert, freshman Audrey Schoenherr and freshman Jordan Sarubbi defeated Stoughton.

In the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Brynne Jondle (2:09.97) beat out teammate sophomore Ryan Kelley (2:12.94) for first place.

In the 200-yard individual medley, junior Morgan Heilman claimed first (2:21.18) as teammate freshman Audrey Garrett placed second (2:27.04). Breleigh Ganshert won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.03 seconds. Ganshert also won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.28, beating out Cora Borroughs of Stoughton.

Schoenherr won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.38 as Gordon (1:04.87) finished in second. Heilman, with a time of 55.91, won the 100-yard freestyle. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Heilman, Jondle, Schoenherr and Garrett won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:56.32.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Breleigh Ganshert, Gordon, Heilman and Sarubbi finished in first with a time of 1:46.11. Gordon won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.30, beating out Garrett (1:07.30) for first.

