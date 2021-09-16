Monona Grove girls swim dominates at Stoughton, Baraboo Relays

The Silver Eagles handily took a first-place finish at the Baraboo Relays on Saturday, Sept. 11.
In the girls 500-yard freestyle relay, junior Gabby Holler, freshman Breleigh Ganshert, junior Morgan Heilman and freshman Brynn Jondle won with a time of four minutes and 57.67 seconds. Breleigh Ganshert, sophomore Kelley Ryan, Heilman and freshman Jordan Sarubbi won with a time of 1:44.75 in the 4x50 relay.
Freshmen Audrey Schoenherr and Audrey Garrett, and sophomores Macy Ganshert and Tessa Gordon got first place in the 4x100 individual medley relay (4:22.58). Ganshert, Ryan, Garrett and Allison Cunningham (1:54.36) won the 8x25 relay.
In the 300-yard backstroke, Heilman, Garrett, Ryan and Gordon claimed first with a time of 3:02.11. Schoenherr, Jondle, Gordon and Heilman (3:46.91) won the 4x100 relay race.
Team scores: Monona Grove 248, Sauk Prairie 166, Baraboo 152, Ohaget 108.
Monona Grove 149
Stoughton 49
The Monona Grove girls swim team also pulled off a 121-49 victory over Stoughton on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
With a time of one minute and 57.89 seconds, the 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Tessa Gordon, freshman Breleigh Ganshert, freshman Audrey Schoenherr and freshman Jordan Sarubbi defeated Stoughton.
In the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Brynne Jondle (2:09.97) beat out teammate sophomore Ryan Kelley (2:12.94) for first place.
In the 200-yard individual medley, junior Morgan Heilman claimed first (2:21.18) as teammate freshman Audrey Garrett placed second (2:27.04). Breleigh Ganshert won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.03 seconds. Ganshert also won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.28, beating out Cora Borroughs of Stoughton.
Schoenherr won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.38 as Gordon (1:04.87) finished in second. Heilman, with a time of 55.91, won the 100-yard freestyle. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Heilman, Jondle, Schoenherr and Garrett won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:56.32.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Breleigh Ganshert, Gordon, Heilman and Sarubbi finished in first with a time of 1:46.11. Gordon won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.30, beating out Garrett (1:07.30) for first.