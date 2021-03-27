Like thousands of other small business owners this year, Liz Vang, owner of Cottage Grove-based online boutique Ardorposh, was convinced the COVID-19 pandemic would sink her fledgling business.
Vang opened the boutique, which operates entirely in an online format, in 2019. She was barely getting off the ground when word of the unfamiliar Coronavirus began swirling through the news.
Just months after a grand opening, Vang was forced to shut down her website, the lifeline of her online women’s clothing store.
“I started my boutique online first, and had to shut it down fairly quickly, right as the pandemic started,” said Vang.
Things were looking bleak for the young business owner, until small business pandemic relief funds from Dane County breathed new life into what was almost yet another business lost due to the pandemic.
The county has been distributing the funds in phases through Dane Buy Local since April of last year, allowing small businesses throughout the county to apply for monetary relief as they navigate keeping a small business afloat during the largest economic downturn since the 2008 recession.
The virus first entered the U.S. in January 2020. By September, an economic impact report released by Yelp.com revealed that more than 160,000 businesses had closed.
According to Yelp, March 1, 2020 marked the beginning of what they call the ‘business crisis.’ Since then, data shows that restaurants and retail stores have weathered the worst of the crisis.
In the 12 months since the crisis began, 30,374 retail stores have marked themselves permanently closed on Yelp.
Last summer, Vang applied for the Dane County grant in hopes of salvaging her online retail store, which she was luckily able to revive once the county relief package came through.
“After that, I was able to open back up,” Vang said. “I was honestly thinking about giving in and not doing [the business] anymore, but with the grant I was able to push forward.”
Vang said the grant money helped her pay costly website fees and buy more seasonal inventory, two essential needs for a business with no physical store-front.
On March 25, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a $15 million extension of the grant program. Vang said she plans on applying yet again as applications open up in April for the new extension.
Funds for the new round of grant distribution will come from the recently adopted federal stimulus legislation and will begin once the county concludes its distribution from the last round of allocation that began in January.
Nearly 3,000 Dane County businesses applied for the January allocation, according to a press release from Parisi’s office.
“Plugging dollars directly into our small businesses and jump-starting the local economy are incredibly important as we look to recover from the challenges of the past year,” Parisi said.
At a March 25 press conference, Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray reported that, to date, 40% of the grant pool has been awarded to minority owned businesses and 61% of the fund was awarded to women-owned businesses. Murray said these groups are, “a high priority for the county to reach.”
As the new round of funding opens up, Parisi has high hopes for the county’s local business scene.
“Our small business community is so much of what makes us unique, and we all need each other,” said Parisi. “Grants from the innovative partnership we created with Dane Buy Local have helped keep businesses open and people's dreams alive. As the pandemic evolves, we feel these funds… offer a real opportunity for a fresh start.”
While Vang got her ‘fresh start’ in the first round of funding, like many small businesses alongside her, she says she still has more dreams to fulfill as the pandemic rages on.
Businesses interested in applying for the grant program can do so through Dane Buy Local’s website.
