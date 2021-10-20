Monona Grove softball boosters seek improvements to local fields

Volunteers with the Monona Grove Softball Booster Club are spearheading a fundraising effort that will go towards improvements to the softball diamonds located at Northlawn Park in Cottage Grove.
The fundraising campaign will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 23 and run through Sunday, Oct. 31.
“Coming off our first conference championship in program history, the time is right to make improvements to the field to create a positive experience for players, spectators and all the programs and teams that utilize this shared space,” states Chris Uschan co-Head Coach of the varsity softball program at Monona Grove High School.
Scheduled improvements to the upper softball diamond include a complete rebuild of the dugouts, new concrete, updated fencing, along with infield work and improved seating and sightlines for spectators. Planning started this summer and demolition of the existing fields started in September and are on schedule to be completed in time for the coming softball season.
Parents of the Monona Grove Softball Booster Club have been fundraising, volunteering their time with project management, material sourcing, demolition of the existing structures and field repairs.
“It has been great watching our parent volunteers step up and pitch in where they can.” said booster club member Sarah Hurley. “The more the community hears about the improvements, especially parents and coaches of youth softball players, the more support we are getting.”
Multiple programs utilize the softball diamonds at Northlawn Park, like Monona Grove High School softball, Cottage Grove Recreation girls youth softball, along with other traveling/club softball and baseball programs for practice space. “We are in a little bit of a pickle with this situation, in terms of who pays for the improvements, as the fields are used by multiple programs,” continues Uschan.
In addition to the fundraising efforts by the Softball Booster Club, funding support will also be provided by the Cottage Grove Recreation Department for fence improvements.The Monona Grove School District is providing support in obtaining Monona Grove branded windscreens and other signage at Northlawn for both the Varsity and JV fields.
“As a youth softball coach with three of my daughters coming up through the program, it just makes sense for me to support this effort any way I can,” says Shawn Killebrew, one of many Cottage Grove Youth Softball Coaches. “These improvements will benefit our youth teams today and again when these very same girls enter the softball program at MG. I’m excited we get to be a part of bringing this vision to life.”
The goal set for the fundraiser is $15,000 which will cover the planned improvements.
Community members can donate through GoFundMe page (gofund.me/f12330aa), Venmo (MGBoostersoftball_8482) or checks can be made out to MG Softball Booster Club and mailed to 233 Yarrow Hill Drive, Cottage Grove WI 53527.
The Booster Club is offering 3’ X 5’ advertising signage sponsored by local businesses that is hung on the outfield fencing at Northlawn softball diamonds. Signage will be up throughout the Monona Grove softball season and all Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department programs.
More information: MononaGroveSoftball@gmail.com.