MONONA GROVE BASEBALL

Kaden Connor pitches complete game in Monona Grove baseball win vs Edgewood; Silver Eagles fall to Waunakee and Beaver Dam

Freshman Kaden Connor pitched a complete-game shut-out in a Monona Grove baseball 4-0 win against Edgewood on Monday, May 16.

Connor struck out 10, while allowing three hits and a walk. At the plate, Connor went two-for-three with a double.

Senior Tate Tourtillott gave the Silver Eagles a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, hitting a single which scored freshman Terek Verhage and Connor. The Silver Eagles scored twice in the seventh when junior Eddie Rivera hit a sacrifice fly that scored Connor, and junior James Cullison hit a double which scored Tourtillott.

Monona Grove is 11-8 and in a three-way tie for third place in the Badger-East Conference with a record of 8-5.

Monona Grove 4, Edgewood 0

Monona Grove 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 — 4 11 1

Edgewood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: K. Connor (W; 7-3-0-0-10-1); E: Bishop (L; 7-11-4-4-4-2).

Leading hitters — MG: Tourtillott 3x3 (2B), K. Connor 2x3 (2B), Hewitt 2x3, Cullison 2x4 (2B); E: Trudgeon 2x3 (2B), Koenig 1x3.

Beaver Dam 4, Monona Grove 3

Monona Grove fell victim to a walk-off single in the eighth inning in a 4-3 loss to Beaver Dam on Friday, May 13.

Junior Eddie Rivera and senior Dillon Connor both recorded an RBI. Senior Tate Tourtillott scored a run on a wild pitch. Senior Hayden Echols went three-for-four at the plate with one run scored.

Beaver Dam 4, Monona Grove 3 (8)

Monona Grove 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 9 1

Beaver Dam 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 — 4 14 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Vesperman (5-6-1-1-7-1), Baum (2-5-2-2-1-0), Lehmann (L; 0.1-2-1-1-0-0), K. Connor (0.1-1-0-0-1-0); BD: Tisdale (W; 8-9-3-3-7-2).

Leading hitters — MG: Echols 3x4, D. Connor 2x2, Cullison 2x4; BD: Westover 3x4, Damon 3x4, Tisdale 2x4 (2B).

Waunakee 5, Monona Grove 2

In a battle for second place in the Badger-East standings, the Silver Eagles fell 5-2 to Waunakee on Tuesday, May 10.

Trailing 5-0 in the Senior Tate Tourtillott recorded an RBI ground-out, scoring freshman Terek Verhage. Junior James Cullison hit a double that scored senior Dillon Connor.

Senior Jackson Hewitt pitched three innings, striking out four. Junior Sam Baum pitched three innings in relief, striking out one.

Waunakee 5, Monona Grove 2

Monona Grove 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 4 1

Waunakee 2 0 3 0 0 0 X — 5 6 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Hewitt (L; 3-4-5-4-4-0), Baum (3-2-0-0-1-0); W: Kuhn (W; 4-3-2-2-5-3), Shepski (SV; 3-1-0-0-3-0).

Leading hitters — MG: Cullison 2B, Tourtillott 1x3, D. Connor 1x3, Verhage 1x2; W: J. Shepski 2B, Lory 2B, Rickett 1x2.

