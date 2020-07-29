Monona Alder Kristie Goforth Schilling will host a Facebook Live event with Kalvin Barrett next week, as they discuss police reform, the new era of policing and learning how law enforcement can be different.
The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, on Facebook at Kristie Goforth Schilling-Monona City Council. The event will be recorded and later uploaded to YouTube.
Residents are invited to join in the conversation by posting questions throughout the discussion.
Barrett received a full athletic scholarship to play football at UW-Madison in 2000. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from UW-Madison and a master’s degree in criminal justice from American Public University.
He started his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in 2009. As a deputy, Barrett specialized as a member of the Gang Task Force and served as booking deputy throughout his tenure. As a member of the Special Events Team, he served during UW football games in 2009, Halloween’s Freak Fest in 2010, the Mifflin Street Block Party in 2011 and the Wisconsin Capitol protests in 2011.
Barrett also served on security for President Barack Obama at a UW speaking event.
Barrett was hired as the first African-American police officer of the Sun Prairie Police Department (2011). He was selected to be a certified instructor of defense and arrest tactics, tactical deployment and use of Tasers (2013). Barrett trained new officers on illegal controlled substances. He was awarded the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Life Saving Award for his life-saving efforts during the revival of a citizen who experienced cardiac arrest.
Barrett also serves on the board of directors for Tellurian Inc.
In 2018, he started an organizational consulting business called KDB Innovative Consulting. He is the sole proprietor and specializes in customized workplace violence training, active threat response, and diversity and inclusion training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.