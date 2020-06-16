Scott T. Blood, 49, Monona, Wisconsin, was sentenced Thursday, June 11, by U.S. District Judge James Peterson to 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.
This prison term will be followed by a 20-year term of supervised release. Blood pleaded guilty to these charges March 11.
On July 30, 2019, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the Blood’s home in Monona. Numerous electronic devices were seized from the home, which were later analyzed.
On the defendant’s phone, agents found hundreds of Kik messages between the defendant and other people. Some of the conversations were with adults with whom he discussed his sexual interest in minors. Others were with minors from whom he obtained child pornography.
Agents also found numerous sexually explicit images of other minors that were filmed with a camera that Blood hid in a smoke detector. Based on these recordings, Judge Peterson indicated that the 12-year sentence was warranted because the secret recordings were such a grotesque invasion of the victims’ privacy.
The charges against Blood were the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Monona Police Department and Mount Horeb Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.