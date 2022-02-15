Monona Grove girls basketball wins on senior night over Milton; loses to Stoughton

A Monona Grove scoring run before the end of the first half, and another run to start the second half on Friday, Feb. 11, helped the Silver Eagles pull away with a 74-42 victory over Milton on senior night.
“This senior class is really special. It’s pretty rare to have such a large senior class, but I think that shows what kind of people they are,” said Monona Grove head coach Tyler Kuehl. “They are all also very unique in what they bring, and to see them all bringing it on senior night was really special.”
After starting all seven seniors to honor the class, Milton got to shoot a pair of technical free throws to take a 1-0 lead. That would be the last time the Redhawks (8-15 conference, 2-12 overall) would have the lead. Monona Grove senior guard Avery Poole rattled off the first eight points for the Silver Eagles.
Senior forward Paige Hanson converted an offensive putback, and senior guard Ally Yundt found sophomore guard Abbey Inda for a score, as MG held a 15-14 lead. The Monona Grove defense clamped down on Milton’s offense, holding the Redhawks to just four points in the final seven minutes before half.
“Defensively, we are still working on keeping a consistent pace. Early in the first half, we weren’t playing with the type of speed we wanted to,” said Kuehl. “We found that level towards the end of the first half, and were able to keep that feeling going to start the second.”
Inda would splash in a rainbow 3-pointer, and found senior guard Emily Clevidence for a bucket, putting Monona Grove up 37-27 at the half.
“They can make plays for themselves, and are great at creating for their teammates. I thought the full breadth of that skill was on display Friday,” said Kuehl.
Clevidence opened the second half hitting a fade-away jumper and then the Silver Eagles found their stroke from 3-point territory. Poole knocked down a 3, along with senior guards Emma Lee and Rylee Gaber and junior guard Taylor Moreau buried a 3-pointer as well, pushing the MG lead to 53-32.
A Milton timeout did little to slow the Silver Eagles as Inda hit a spin move in the lane for two points, senior forward Gwen BonDurant converted a jumper and Gaber added another bucket as the lead expanded to 74-40. Capping off the night with a 3-pointer, Lee along with the other seniors, got to be subbed out one by one in the 74-42 victory.
With the win, Monona Grove (13-8, 10-4) remains in second-place in the Badger-East Conference standings.
Monona Grove 74, Milton 42
Milton 27 15 — 42
MG 37 37 — 74
Milton (fg ft-ft tp) — Radke 4 1-4 10, Shaw 3 3-4 10, Kanable 0 6-6 6, Stockman 1 3-4 5, Wolf 1 1-2 3, Morehart 0 3-4 3, Mezera 1 1-2 3, Olson 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 18-26 42.
MG (fg ft-ft tp) — Poole 6 3-5 17, Clevidence 6 2-2 14, Inda 3 3-4 11, Lee 3 0-2 8, Moreau 3 0-1 7, Gaber 2 0-0 5, Hanson 1 2-3 4, Bracken 2 0-0 4, BonDurant 1 1-2 3, Yundt 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 12-21 74.
Three pointers — MG 8 (Inda 2, Poole 2, Lee 2, Moreau, Gaber), Milton 2 (Radke, Shaw).
Total fouls — MG 17, Milton 16.
Fouled out — Milton (Wolf).
Stoughton 57 Monona Grove 49
With Beaver Dam clinching the Badger-East Conference standings, the Monona Grove girls basketball team could have moved into sole possession of second place with a win over Stoughton.
Instead, the Vikings (10-12, 7-6) upset the Silver Eagles with a 57-49 victory at Stoughton High School, forcing a 3-way tie between Waunakee, Watertown and MG for second place in the Badger East.
Senior point guard Avery Poole and junior guard Taylor Moreau each scored 14 points for Monona Grove. Maddie Reott of Stoughton had a game-high 25 points.
Stoughton 57, Monona Grove 49
Monona Grove 15 34 — 49
Stoughton 26 31 — 57
Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Poole 2 8-8 14, Moreau 6 0-0 14, Nelson 4 0-0 9, BonDurant 3 0-0 6, Inda 1 1-2 3, Clevidence 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 9-10 49.
Stoughton (fg ft-ft tp) — Reott 9 7-9 25, Tangeman 4 4-8 12, Loftus 4 1-1 9, Royston 1 2-2 4, Pickett 1 0-0 2, Borroughs 1 0-2 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hamacher 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 15-24 57.
Three pointers — Monona Grove 6 (Moreau 2, Poole 2, Clevidence, Nelson).
Total fouls — Monona Grove 18, Stoughton 13.