The city of Monona and Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development held their first listening session Tuesday night to hear from residents about what can be done to improve racial equity in the city.
A number of locals turned out to provide support and advice for the city on what it can improve, but mostly missing were the voices of Monona’s Black residents.
As of July 2019, Monona was estimated to have roughly 100 Black residents of its population just north of 8,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics. However, the city has had a few recent incidents involving race, leading the city to contract with the Nehemiah Center to make changes in the city, most notably the handcuffing of Keonte Furdge in his own home back in June.
Nehemiah Center Executive Vice President Harry Hawkins said the group isn’t surprised not to see many Black community members on Tuesday’s call, saying this is something the group planned for. Nehemiah has plans to connect with Black residents in other ways, he said. He referenced several reasons for not having that representation at Tuesday’s listening session, including access, time and that some people might be waiting to see that the conversations are turning into meaningful changes.
“People have been a part of conversations on things like this and don’t really care for what they might think will be just talk. They want to see the action before they’ll get involved,” Hawkins said.
Walking the walk
Turning talk into actions was a theme of several community members’ comments to the city council and mayor.
“The one thing I’m concerned about, what I don’t want this to be is an exercise in making us feel better about ourselves,” one resident said.
Improving public transit was one focus brought up on several occasions, as was improving housing options and encouraging Black home ownership in Monona. Others simply said it’s more important to change the culture in the city than to change any specific strategy.
“My friend [city councilor] Nancy Moore taught me years ago that culture eats strategy for lunch,” one resident said. “We can create strategies, but really we’re about trying to change a culture in this community and in others and that is a very difficult task. This is a start. I do appreciate the efforts that the city and Nehemiah have put into this, but I remind everybody that this is only a beginning. This is not an end…”
Regardless, those who spoke at the meeting seemed to think it was a good start to greater changes in the city, though they might take time to come to fruition.
“All of these are complex issues,” Hawkins said. “This won’t be a quick fix. It will be something that we have to work on and find leverage points and begin to work together.”
The Nehemiah Center and the city will hold two more listening sessions, though the dates and times for those listening sessions have not yet been finalized. Mayor Mary O’Connor also encouraged community members to reach out to her or any of the city council members with any comments or questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.