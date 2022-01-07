Monona/Cottage Grove sports year in review

Entering the year 2021, many people were eager to move past 2020, and the communities of Cottage Grove and Monona quickly took advantage of the new year. Here’s a look back at the biggest sports headlines of each month for Monona/Cottage Grove in 2021.
January
The Monona Grove School Board voted late in 2020 to allow students to participate in winter sports competitions. Practices were held to strict health protocols, games were played without fans and Monona Grove High School athletics had to play catch up to other programs who were already competing.
Quickly catching up in the pool was the Monona Grove swim team. The Silver Eagles were led by Cameron Tejeda and Caleb Jondle, who each won two events in the first relay of the season at Baraboo. Tejeda would win the 100-yard butterfly at sectionals to qualify for state, along with teammates Jondle, Ethan Johnson, Danny O’Malley, Jonah Elfers, John McAllister, Eli Scott, Ben Knoeck, Eli Kuzma and Joey Thompson.
On the wrestling mat, Jaden Denman scored a pin and a decision at Baraboo, while Kristian Schlicht pinned two opponents for the Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestling team.February
The Monona Grove boys and girls basketball teams struggled in the beginning of the season, going a combined 3-8 in January. However, both teams began to see their play improve as the boys team won two playoff games, including a 75-70 win over the top-seeded Milton Redhawks with Jordan Hibner scoring 31 points. For the girls team, the Silver Eagles won 64-57 against Lakeside Lutheran, where Peighton Nelson had a career-high 24 points in the win.
Kristian Schlicht clinched a ticket to the State Wrestling Tournament at the 285 weight bracket, finishing second in his weight class by defeating Jay Hanson of Verona.
The Monona Grove gymnastics team finished 11th at the Platteville Sectionals with Shae Donelan having the best MG finish by taking 23rd in the vault.
Like many schools around the area, the Silver Eagles took part in an alternate-fall season, where the fall sports that were postponed in 2020 played a shortened season.
The season kicked off with girls swim. The team was unaffected with the change of season, defeating Edgerton 188-57 and Oregon 177-74 in a triangular meet.
March
The Monona Grove girls bowling club came away with silver at the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championship.
A 36-yard touchdown pass from Casey Marron to Henry Walsh with one second left on the clock was a good way to start the season for the MG football team, who defeated Oregon 13-7.
The volleyball team earned a road win (3-1) over Monroe. Brooklyn Tortorice led the Silver Eagles with 13 kills, with a kill percentage of 86.7.
The Monona Grove boys soccer, girls tennis and swim teams showed well during the alternate-fall season, facing multiple opponents in March.April
At the sectional swim meet in Jefferson, three Silver Eagles qualified for state with Kendyl Mable claiming the top podium spot in diving, scoring 273 points. Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle and qualified in the 100-yard backstroke. Brianna Back qualified for state with a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle.
Marissa Light and Kate Walsh qualified for state as doubles partners in girls tennis, while Paige Hanson and Maggie Davis advanced to sectionals.
The volleyball team picked up a win in the first round of regionals against Stoughton. Monona Grove saw the boys soccer team go on a seven-game win streak to close out the regular season, earning a win in the first round of regionals over Madison La Follette.
Monona Grove finished up the alternate-football season with a 39-8 victory over Mount Horeb/Barneveld where quarterback Casey Marron threw three touchdown passes. Wide receiver Tyler Dahlhauser caught two touchdown passes, and was named to the 2021 AP Spring Season All-State football team as a defensive back.
Eli Traeder won two meets as the MG cross country competed against Mount Horeb and Oregon.
May
Eli Traeder qualified for the state cross country meet, where he would finish 21st after a fifth-place finish at sectionals.
Jacob Frederickson earned medalist honors six different times for the Monona Grove boys golf team as they won four duals. The Silver Eagles kept their scores low throughout the season, winning the Portage Regional.
The Monona Grove girls soccer team tore through conference play, going 6-1for a second-place finish in the Badger-South. Mara Hein and Isabelle Dehner were selected for the Badger-South All-Conference first team, with Dehner being selected as an honorable mention for the All-State team. Emma Dyer, Megan Kohrt, Kailey Adamski and Vanessa Giallombardo were named to the All-Conference second team.
June
After starting the season 10-2, the Monona Grove softball team would win the Badger-South Conference Championship for the first time in the school’s history. Emma Lee and Harper Mayfield would go on to be named to the Badger-South All-Conference first team, while Paige Hanson and Bree Louishine made the second team and Emma Uschan, Karlie McKenzie and Dani Lucey were honorable mentions.
The Monona Grove boys and girls track and field team competed hard throughout the season, sending to state Brady Voss in the 400-meter dash, Peighton Nelson in the 800-meter, Madeline Hogan in the 200, 400 and 100-meter hurdles and Evan Klinker, Quentin Simmons and Zoe Jenks-Recker in the pole vault. Jenks-Recker broke the Badger-South Conference record with a vault of 11 feet and seven inches.
The Monona Grove boys tennis team finished second at the conference as Lance Nelson claimed the No. 2 singles championship and Owen Dziedzic claimed the No. 4 singles championship. Nelson, along with Henry Walsh qualified for the state tournament as doubles partners and Chase Lindwall would qualify for state in singles.
Dylan Matuszak’s walk-off RBI single gave the Monona Grove baseball team a 9-8 victory over Oregon in the first round of playoffs. Matuszak would be named to the Badger-South All-Conference first team, while Hayden Echols and Owen Lee were named to the second team and Matt Klonsinski and Sean Daugherity were honorable mentions.
July
July was the month of retirements as Dave Kinsler announced retirement as the boys hockey coach after 30 years. Monona Grove athletic director Jeff Schreiner would also announce his retirement after 22 years. Joseph Schneider was chosen as the new athletic director for Monona Grove High School.
Rob Weise ended his coaching career with the Cottage Grove Sluggers as his youngest son was set to start playing high school baseball.
Home Talent baseball officially returned after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season for the Cottage Grove Fireman and Monona Braves. Both teams wasted little time establishing themselves as top contenders. The Braves would go on to clinch the Eastern Section standings.
August
The Cottage Grove Fireman pulled a first-round upset against the Poynette Indians before losing to the Monona Braves in the next round.
The Braves would get past the Montello Granite Jaxx with Kian O’Brien scoring the winning run in an 8-7 walk-off win to advance the Braves in the Final Four where Stoughton claimed the 2021 Championship.
Monona Grove football returned under the lights at John Klement Stadium as construction on a new turf field was completed. The Silver Eagles picked up an early-season 48-20 victory over Madison La Follette.
September
The girls golf set the bar high with one of their best seasons. The team shot a 186 against DeForest, a four-year team low, against DeForest and qualified for sectionals for the first time in Matt Andringa’s tenure as head coach. The Silver Eagles would place fourth at the Odana Hills Regional with Alex Hayes finishing third overall.
Girls tennis went 6-1 in conference duals and Ava Lee, No. 3 singles, and Riley Perkins, No. 4 singles, won conference championships.
The boys soccer team won four-straight games to close out September. Owen Dziedzic and Jordan Davis-Troller were named to the first team Badger-East All-Conference, Nathan Haberli earned second team and Carter Ryan and Ben Zielke were honorable mention.
The volleyball team improved to a 19-19 season under new head coach Todd Andersen-Goldsworthy. The Silver Eagles won the Mount Horeb Invite and Brooklyn Tortorice was named to the Badger-East All-Conference second team and Jada Braun was honorable mention.
October
Michael Quesnell took over as head coach of the boys cross country team and Corey Livieri took over as head coach for the girls. The Silver Eagles would run fast all season, with the girls taking second at the Badger-East Conference Championships and the boys taking third.
Mackenzie Babcock would establish herself as one of the top runners in the state with a third-place finish in the WIAA State Championship Division 1 race with a time of 18 minutes and 17.8 seconds. Babcock also took first at the Midwest Classic in Janesville, the Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown and at the Badger-East Conference Championship in Madison.
The football team returned to the playoffs after defeating Portage 20-16 even while injuries disrupted their season. Senior wide receiver Ty Hoier was named co-offensive player of the year with a unanimous selection on the Badger-Small All-Conference first team. Also making the first team included kicker Cuinn Larsh, defensive back Tyler Dahlhauser and defensive back Grant Dahlhauser.
Second team selections were quarterback Casey Marron and running back Fabian Jackson. Honorable mentions included Tyler Dahlhauser at wide receiver, quarterback Kody Cummings, offensive tackle Hayden Echols, offensive guard Gavin Luedke and center Isaac Dressen, down linemen Brooks Goff, Cody Marron, and Seth Ramer, linebackers Pierce Evans and Dalton Card and defensive backs Eddie Rivera and Peter Ng.
November
Taking over as head coach of the girls swim team, Chris Tatsuguchi could not have gotten off to a better start, going undefeated in conference meets. The girls swim team finished off the season by sending four swimmers to state.
Audrey Schoenherr, Breleigh Ganshert, Tessa Gordon and Morgan Heilman competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing seventh, and in the 400-yard freestyle, finishing in 13th place. Schoenherr also competed in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 23rd place.
Brian Loeck took over for Dave Kinsler as head coach of the MG boys hockey team, as the team resumed play after not participating in the 2020 winter season. The Stoughton Icebergs, the girls hockey co-op with MG players, also returned to competition.
The boys swim team has racked up wins to start the season, including a first-place finish in the Badger-East relays.
December
If 2021 was a year of strong performances, December didn’t disappoint as Jordan Hibner scored 35 points against Jefferson in boys basketball, Avery Poole recorded 33 points in a win against McFarland in girls basketball, Jaden Denman won the 126 weight class at the Waunakee Invitational and Laila Howe scored a hat trick in a win against Baraboo for the Stoughton Icebergs.
Wishing you a happy 2022!