Monona Grove baseball defeats Edgewood in extra innings

Though the event was free, fans got their money’s worth in Monona Grove's 7-6 12-inning marathon win over Edgewood on Tuesday, May 25.
Sean Daugherity was the hero of the game, knocking in the winning run in the 12th inning for the Silver Eagles. Dylan Matuszak provided the spark on offense with two RBIs on three hits. Owen Lee and Carson Inda each hit in two runs as well.
To get to extra innings, the Silver Eagles needed to come from behind first. Edgewood took a 6-0 lead into the seventh, but Monona Grove answered with six runs to tie the game and force extra innings. Both teams held each other scoreless until the 12th inning, when Daugherity broke the gridlock.
The win extends the Silver Eagles’ win streak to five. Monona Grove is in second place in the Badger South, two games behind Milton with an 8-5 record.