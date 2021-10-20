At the Badger East Conference Championship, the Monona Grove girls cross country team finished second and the boys finished third on Saturday, Oct. 15.
“This was definitely the race that we were looking forward to and aiming to peak at since the first practice of the year,” said Monona Grove boys head coach Michael Quesnell.
For the girls, freshman Mackenzie Babcock outraced the competition with a time of 18 minutes and 11.4 seconds to get first place, earning first team all-conference. Senior Elena Kozich earned second team all-conference by placing 12th (20:21.1) and junior Erica Eastman (20:27.4) finished in 17th. Junior Madeline Hogan (20:31.4) and freshman Abigail Koonce (20:39.2) finished in 20th and 21st place, while freshman Toni Kozich (21:04.3) and sophomore Aaliyah Rogers (21:08.6) placed in 25th and 26th.
Girls team scores: DeForest 54, Monona Grove 71, Waunakee 81, Fort Atkinson 108, Beaver Dam 111, Stoughton 118, Milton 153, Watertown 220.
For the boys, seniors Jacob Anderson (17:02.7) and Collin Nelson (17:16.3) secured 11th and 12th place finishes. Also, getting top-20 times were senior Logan Aro (17:36.9) in 14th, senior Charlie Janda (17:43.4) in 16th and senior Brandon Rogers (17:46.7) in 20th place. Anderson, Nelson, Aro and Janda all earned second team all-conference with their times.
Senior Drew Sengos (17:55.2) took 23rd and sophomore Adam Gray (18:11.1) finished in 29th place.
“A lot of guys had it in their mind to go out and compete with Stoughton,” said Quesnell. “All year long they got the better of us at a lot of meets, but today our varsity guys were within six points.”
The next event for the cross country team will be the WIAA Sectional at Linde Fields on Saturday, Oct. 23.
“Anytime you get to line up against Big Eight teams like Sun Prairie, Madison West, Verona and Middleton, they’re a really good test,” said Quesnell. “The guys are in a really good headspace right now, they just want to cap off the year and see if they can run PR’s and represent MG well.”
Boys team scores: DeForest 31, Stoughton 67, Monona Grove 73, Watertown 104, Waunakee 125, Fort Atkinson 156, Milton 183, Beaver Dam 224.