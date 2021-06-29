Boat on Lake Monona catches fire late Monday

The Dane County Sheriff's Office Marine and Trail Enforcement (MATE) team responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28th, 2021 reporting a boat engulfed in flames on Lake Monona.
The MATE team, along with City of Madison Police and Fire Departments responded.
The burning boat was a few hundred feet from the shoreline, near the 100 block of East Wilson Street.
The 17-foot 1976 Sundance boat became disabled in the water, and caught fire, authorities learned. A release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office said the owner tried to put out the flames with an on-board extinguisher but was unsuccessful.
The three occupants of the boat abandoned ship by diving into the water and swimming to shore. There were no injuries reported but the boat is a total loss, with initial damage estimates nearing $2,500, the release said. The boat was removed from the lake.