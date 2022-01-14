Emma Lee commits to Trine University, Harper Mayfield to UW-Platteville

Helping Monona Grove softball to their first Badger-South Conference Championship last season, Emma Lee and Harper Mayfield have announced their college decisions.
Senior Harper Mayfield has verbally committed to play for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Mayfield plans to major in health and human performance with an emphasis in exercise science and then pursue a doctorate in physical therapy.
“I decided on UW-Platteville because I loved the feel of the campus and the coaching staff was very welcoming,” said Mayfield. “Many people tell you that you can feel it when you have found the right fit for college and I felt that after being on UW-Platteville’s campus.”
Mayfield got her start in softball at the age of four, playing on the Cottage Grove Parks and Rec softball team, and then joined the Mad City Crush, Mad City Panic and currently plays on the Wisconsin Outlawz fastpitch team, and the Monona Grove softball team.
“From jamming out to music to celebrating home runs at home, the memories are something I will never forget,” said Mayfield.
Mayfield was selected to the 2021 Badger-South All-Conference first team after recording 35 hits, 11 RBIs and scoring 34 runs.
Senior Emma Lee has verbally committed to Trine University in Angola, Indiana. Lee plans to major in elementary education with a minor in either coaching, exercise science or Spanish.
“I chose Trine because as soon as I walked onto the campus, met the players and a few staff members, I knew I could call that place my home,” said Lee. The coaches were all super welcoming, and went the extra mile to make sure I knew I was wanted there.”
Lee began playing t-ball with the Madison Kennedy Little League, joining the softball team at Kennedy just a few years later. Moving on to travel softball, Lee made the Thundercats team at nine-years-old and has continued playing with them since.
“It’s something cool to be a part of because you become friends with athletes of all different grades, and those friendships last forever,” said Lee.
Lee was a unanimous choice to the 2021 Badger-South All-Conference first team after belting eight home runs, knocking in 40 runs and having 44 hits.