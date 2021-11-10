Monona fire department raises $11k for nonprofit with 2021 fill the boot campaign

The Monona Fire Department raised more than $11,000 to help over 5,000 local families with its 2021 Fill the Boot campaign.
Benefitting the Muscular Dystrophy Association, local firefighters gather over a two day period once a year at heavy-trafficked intersections to collect donations.
Founded in 1950, the Muscular Dystrophy Association supports people with neuromuscular diseases through research and quality care, the nonprofit’s website says.
Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen told city council members this month that the department was unable to do the annual tradition last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elizabeth Nelson, regional manager for firefighter partnerships with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, said fundraising was heavily impacted in 2020.
“Last year, COVID pretty much shut everything down everywhere and fundraising was one of the biggest that got a hit,” Nelson said at a city council meeting. “Our fundraising was down over 90% across the board.”
Nelson said the organization raised $23 million nationally in 2019, with more than $400,000 of that raised in Wisconsin alone. Just a year later, though, 2020 saw only $80,000 raised in Wisconsin.
“You can see the effect it has when our firefighters cannot go out in the street to collect and support our local families,” she said. “This money will help over 5,000 families in the Madison area.”
McMullen presented Nelson with the donation check on Monday, Nov. 1.