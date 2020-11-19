A Madison man was sentenced last week to a total of 15 years in federal prison for the robbery of a Blooming Grove O'Reilly Auto Parts store.
On Feb. 13, 2020, a jury found Jeremiah Edwards, 34, Madison, guilty of armed robbery of O’Reilly Auto Parts at 1826 S. Stoughton Road in 2018, brandishing a firearm during that crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing THC-products with an intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking crime. The jury reached its verdict after seven hours of deliberations following four days of testimony in federal court in Madison.
Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced him to a total of 15 years in prison last Monday.
At last week's sentencing, Edwards accused the police, prosecutors, judge and jury of being racists for allowing the conviction of an innocent Black man, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Judge Peterson took issue with Edwards’s comments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, noting that he has no doubt that Edwards is guilty, and that Edwards committed very serious crimes including an aggressive armed robbery followed by a getaway that involved unsafe driving resulting in a car crash.
Judge Peterson also explained to Edwards that his armed robbery not only impacted the three victims in the store, but he also exploited a confused and vulnerable young woman to be his accomplice. Judge Peterson added that Edwards failed to take responsibility for his actions, and his trial strategy involved a false alibi where he convinced a different woman to supply the FBI with falsified evidence to support the fabricated alibi.
The evidence presented at trial showed that Edwards, along with Kanasha Woods, robbed auto parts store on Nov. 8, 2018. Both Edwards and Woods brandished firearms during the robbery and obtained cash from the safe and cash register drawers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Edwards and Woods fled the scene to downtown Madison, where Madison police officers attempted a traffic stop. Edwards evaded the stop and led the police in a high-speed chase through the downtown area that ended with him crashing the vehicle, and fleeing the scene on foot.
During a search of the getaway vehicle, authorities reported finding the robbery proceeds, a ski mask and gloves used by Woods in the armed robbery, a receipt from Walmart showing the purchase of the mask and gloves and a tactical light/laser that was on the firearm used by Edwards during the robbery. Officers also found a variety of marijuana and THC products and marijuana in individually packaged portions, as well as multiple THC vape cartridges, THC oil, and THC edibles.
During a second search of the vehicle, officers then reportedly found a loaded 9mm Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol along with a black stocking hat with a green Moorish star on it. Both of these items were found in a hidden compartment in the ceiling of the vehicle behind a sunglasses holder. Analysts from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison testified that the Glock 19 and the black stocking hat contained Edwards’s DNA, and that the drugs found in the Mitsubishi Outlander contained THC, which is a Schedule I controlled substance. The government also presented evidence that four hours after the robbery, Edwards drained his bank account at an ATM in a laundromat located just 1 mile from the crash site, and fled to Chicago using a fake ID. He was arrested in Chicago on March 11, 2019.
In choosing a sentence of 15 years, Judge Peterson told Edwards that his primary task in imposing such a long sentence was to incapacitate Edwards and protect the public from Edwards. Judge Peterson pointed out that Edwards had a prior felony conviction for robbery and then engaged in another armed robbery in a very aggressive manner that put people in danger.
Federal law requires that the mandatory seven-year and five-year gun sentences be served consecutively to each other, and to the sentence imposed on the robbery charge, the drug charge, and the felon in possession charge.
The charges against Edwards and Woods are the result of an investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Chadwick M. Elgersma and Daniel J. Graber.
