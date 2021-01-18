Competing against a tough Waukesha North co-op team, the Monona Grove High School boys’ swimming team managed one victory in a Jan. 16 dual meet.
Junior Cameron Tejeda had the Silver Eagles’ only win in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 58.93.
But the team was winless in the other events as Waukesha North took an easy 104-66 win.
Senior Corey Michalek and junior Drew Millette both captured two victories for Waukesha North, and the team won all three relay races.
Tejeda finished second to Millette in the 200-freestyle and MG senior John McAllister was runner-up to Millette in the 100-butterly. Junior Jonah Elfers took second in the 100-freestyle behind Michalek, and freshman Danny O’Malley was No. 2 in the 400-freestyle to Waukesha North’s Anthony Bigari.
The Silver Eagle’ compete Friday Jan. 22 in a virtual event against Verona with the first race scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
MG wins seven
events at triple dual
Both Tejeda and junior Caleb Jondle won two events at the Jan. 12 triple dual with Sauk Prairie and host Baraboo. Jondle was first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.57 and claimed victory in the 500-freestyle in 5:15.40. Tejeda triumphed in the 100-butterfly in 52.30 and captured the 100-backstroke in 52.83.
Freshman Ethan Johnson earned the win in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:13.55.
Monona Grove took two out of the three relay races as the 200-medley relay team of Tejeda, McAllister, Jondle and Elfers finished on top with a time of 1:42.98 and the 400-freestyle relay quartet of McAllister, Elfers, Jondle and Tejeda had a winning time of 3:26.33 to give the Silver Eagles seven victories overall.
Head coach Kelly Chadesh said she was pleased with the performance of many swimmers.
“The boys had solid times while we were still able to identify ways to improve,” she said. “We are finding ways to swim as smart as possible given our late start into the season.”
