MONONA GROVE BOYS TENNIS

Monona Grove boys tennis defeats Milton and DeForest

The Monona Grove boys tennis team swept the DeForest Norskies 7-0 on Thursday, April 21.

At No. 1 singles, Chase Lindwall won (6-0, 6-3) against Owen Horton. Owen Dziedzic defeated Hadley Jones (6-0, 6-4) at No. 2 singles.

AJ Nelson won (6-1, 6-1) over Phillip McCloskey at No. 3 singles. John Rathgeber swept Tyler Machotak (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe overtook Trey Christianson and Michael Szudor (6-0, 6-0). Connor Davis and Dillon O’Brien won (6-0, 6-1) against Oliver Anderson and Braden Kaste at No. 2 doubles. Wyatt Groth and Joseph Binzley claimed No. 3 doubles (6-0, 6-0) against Michael Martinelli and Kallo Wahmhoff.

Monona Grove 4, Milton 3

The Silver Eagles won all four singles competitions in a 4-3 win over Milton on Tuesday, April 19.

At No. 1 singles, Chase Lindwall swept Reid Washkoviak (6-0, 6-0). Owen Dziedzic shut out Colton Waltz (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 singles.

AJ Nelson won (6-4, 6-2) at No. 3 singles against Peter Emerson. Joseph Binzley defeated (6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (1)) Zach Shore at No. 4 singles.

Milton swept doubles as Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw defeated (6-2, 6-4) John Rathgeber and Lincoln Metcalfe at the No. 1 slot. At No. 2 doubles, Thomas Roddy and Aleks Kablar beat (6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2) Bode Kroll and Dillon O’Brien. Alex Evans and Colton Conway won (5-7, 6-2, 6-3) over Connor Davis and Nathaniel Posset at No. 3 doubles.

