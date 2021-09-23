Monona Grove wins against Stoughton

The Silver Eagles defeated the Stoughton Vikings 24-14 in Badger Small Conference play on Friday, Sept. 17.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Dahlhauser took a 39-yard run to the house for a touchdown, giving the Silver Eagles a 7-0 lead with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
Dahlhauser then caught a 75-yard pass from senior quarterback Kody Cummings with 11:45 left in the second quarter. Junior kicker Cuinn Larsh added a 25-yard field goal to put MG up 17-0 at the half.
A Stoughton touchdown with 9:06 left in the third quarter cut the lead to 17-7. Senior running back Fabian Jackson responded with a 12-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 24-7 with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
With 6:49 left in the fourth, Stoughton added another touchdown, but Monona Grove hung on for a 24-14 victory.
Cummings finished 5 of 12 for 108 yards and a touchdown, while adding 65 yards on the ground. Jackson was the team’s leading rusher with 22 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, senior defensive back Grant Dahlhauser had seven tackles and an interception. Junior linebacker Cooper Marsh added an interception and a sack on three tackles.
Monona Grove (4-1) faces Sauk Prairie (0-5) at Monona Grove High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.