Town of Cottage Grove Clerk Kim Banigan said some voters are already requesting absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 primary election and Nov. 22 general election.
Even though the application form does not require it, she asks voters to supply contact information (phone number, email address or both) with the application. With many people using cell phones, town officials don’t always know how to get hold of people if they have questions.
“If we have questions about your application, or need to reach you regarding missing information on the ballot envelope when you return it, having a phone number or email address can mean the difference between reaching you in time for your vote to be counted or not,” she said.
As always, the easiest way to request an absentee ballot by mail is at http://myvote.wi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.