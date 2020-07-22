Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, with the support of volunteers and financial donors, served 33 nonprofit groups, schools and churches as they gave away 1,041 bikes this year.
Volunteers even helped some first-time bike owners learn to ride their bikes.
“In 2020, we did things a bit differently to accommodate low crowd sizes at our giveaways,” said Monona’s Kristie Schilling, executive director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison. “In a typical year, FB4K Madison would host one large giveaway event where more than 1,500 people descended on our workshop to receive bikes. This year, we hosted four smaller giveaways and delivered bikes in a semi courtesy of Latino Workforce Academy.”
FB4K Madison also worked in one additional giveaway for frontline workers working as grocery clerks, day care teachers, custodial professionals, delivery drivers and many entry level positions. Many of these recipients are using their bikes as their primary form of transportation getting to and from work, Schilling said.
Sennett Middle School in Madison and Winnequah School in Monona were among the school recipients.
St. Stephen’s Food Pantry in Monona and the Ho-Chunk Nation received free bike helmets.
