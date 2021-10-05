You are the owner of this article.
MONONA GROVE GIRLS TENNIS

Monona Grove girls tennis fifth at Subsectional, defeats McFarland

The Silver Eagles placed fifth at the Waunakee Subsectional on Monday, Oct. 4.

Eliza Martin lost (6-3, 6-0) to Naisha Nagpal of Verona at No. 1 singles. Mary Clark defeated Samantha Breitbach of Verona (6-1, 6-2), but lost to Tyra Gustavson (6-3, 7-5) of Madison West at No. 2 singles.

Ava Lee defeated Cora Smith of Madison Memorial (7-6 (7), 6-3), but lost (6-3, 3-6, 6-0) to Lydia Sabat of Middleton at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Riley Perkins lost (2-6, 6-2, 6-4) to Grace Olson of Middleton.

Marissa Light and Kate Walsh lost (6-3, 6-1) to Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu of Madison Memorial. At No. 2, Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence defeated (6-3, 6-3) Emily Goetz and Isabelle Gao of Madison West before losing (6-7 (5)) to Elfin Wiryiyan and Emily Cai of Madison Memorial. Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon lost to Annie Nick and Erin Nick of Verona (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.

Team scores: Middleton 11, Madison West 8, Waunakee 6, Verona 6, Monona Grove 3, Sauk Prairie 1, Madison East 0.

Monona Grove 5

McFarland 2

Monona Grove defeated McFarland 5-2 on Thursday, Sept. 30.

McFarland earned two wins, with Laura Maudlin defeating Eliza Martin (6-2, 1-6, 6-2) at No. 1 singles. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe won (6-2, 6-1) against Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon at No. 3 doubles.

Monona Grove earned victories with Mary Clark defeating Anita Liu (6-1, 6-3) at No. 2 singles. Ava Lee defeated Kylie Meinholdt (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 singles. No. 4 singles was won by Riley Perkins (6-1, 6-0) against Colby Spangler.

No. 1 doubles was won by Kate Walsh and Marissa Light (6-1, 6-4) against Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn. Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence defeated Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-3, 6-3) at No. 2 doubles.

