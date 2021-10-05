Monona Grove girls tennis fifth at Subsectional, defeats McFarland

The Silver Eagles placed fifth at the Waunakee Subsectional on Monday, Oct. 4.
Eliza Martin lost (6-3, 6-0) to Naisha Nagpal of Verona at No. 1 singles. Mary Clark defeated Samantha Breitbach of Verona (6-1, 6-2), but lost to Tyra Gustavson (6-3, 7-5) of Madison West at No. 2 singles.
Ava Lee defeated Cora Smith of Madison Memorial (7-6 (7), 6-3), but lost (6-3, 3-6, 6-0) to Lydia Sabat of Middleton at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Riley Perkins lost (2-6, 6-2, 6-4) to Grace Olson of Middleton.
Marissa Light and Kate Walsh lost (6-3, 6-1) to Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu of Madison Memorial. At No. 2, Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence defeated (6-3, 6-3) Emily Goetz and Isabelle Gao of Madison West before losing (6-7 (5)) to Elfin Wiryiyan and Emily Cai of Madison Memorial. Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon lost to Annie Nick and Erin Nick of Verona (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.
Team scores: Middleton 11, Madison West 8, Waunakee 6, Verona 6, Monona Grove 3, Sauk Prairie 1, Madison East 0.
Monona Grove 5
McFarland 2
Monona Grove defeated McFarland 5-2 on Thursday, Sept. 30.
McFarland earned two wins, with Laura Maudlin defeating Eliza Martin (6-2, 1-6, 6-2) at No. 1 singles. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe won (6-2, 6-1) against Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon at No. 3 doubles.
Monona Grove earned victories with Mary Clark defeating Anita Liu (6-1, 6-3) at No. 2 singles. Ava Lee defeated Kylie Meinholdt (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 singles. No. 4 singles was won by Riley Perkins (6-1, 6-0) against Colby Spangler.
No. 1 doubles was won by Kate Walsh and Marissa Light (6-1, 6-4) against Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn. Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence defeated Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-3, 6-3) at No. 2 doubles.