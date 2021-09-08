Cottage Grove, Monona among few to receive trail grants from county

Nick (left) and Emil (right) Higbee pick up sticks in Maywood Park to ready it for a mountain bike trail.
Cottage Grove and Monona are among just four municipalities chosen to receive a Dane County grant for trail expansion this year.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced late last month that the village of Cottage Grove will see $213,087 from the county for its Main Street path construction project, while Monona was awarded $11,913 for its Maywood Park mountain bike trail.
Cottage Grove
The village’s Public Works Director JJ Larson said plans for expansion of the Main Street path have been in the works for at least five years.
Construction of the 3,850-foot paved trail will extend it from Oak Street to Main Street, then to Northlawn Drive all the way to I-94, where it will largely complete a connection from Glacial Drumlin Trail to McCarthy County Park.
Larson described the project as “a really important piece of Dane County’s overall picture.”
Construction will begin sometime next spring or summer, Larson said, at which point residents can stay up to date on the project through the village website.
In total, the project will cost the village $594,156.
Monona
The idea of installing a mountain bike trail in Maywood Park was concocted by a group of local fifth and sixth grade boys, said Missy Miller, the city’s recreation supervisor and aquatics director.
She said the boys have a love for mountain biking, but noticed a lack of accessible trails in the area.
“They approached the Parks and Recreation Department in November of 2020, and really spearheaded the project from day one,” Miller said. “They rallied community support of the project.”
Official construction of the trail has already begun, with a completion date set for summer 2022, Miller confirmed.
The total cost of the mountain bike project is $31,913.
Other municipalities awarded pieces of the grant funds include the city of Madison for a paved pump track at Aldo Leopold Park, and the village of Cross Plains for its County Highway KP multi-use trail.