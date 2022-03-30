Monona Grove baseball returns veteran experience for upcoming season

Returning a bulk of talent from last season, the Monona Grove baseball team hopes to improve from a fourth-place finish in the Badger-East Conference standings in spring 2021.
While the Silver Eagles lost four all-conference players from last season, senior Hayden Echols returns after being selected to the all-conference second team.
“He has the most experience coming back at the varsity level. He doesn’t have to do anything extraordinary, we just want him to be a leader and show by example,” said Monona Grove head coach Kevin Connor.
Hitting a three-run home run against Oregon, Echols, who drove in four runs in that playoff win, also brings pitching experience. The Silver Eagles pitching staff will include Echols, junior Jackson Hewitt, senior TC Chynoweth and senior pitcher Tate Tourtillott. Tourtillott pitched more than eight innings in the Monona Grove 12-inning win over Madison Edgewood last year, and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the playoff game against Oregon.
“Tate Tourtillott is a kid who doesn’t get rattled, he’s consistent. His demeanor never really changes, and that’s the thing that makes him such a good pitcher,” Connor said.
Adding leadership around the diamond will be senior outfielder Ty Hoier and senior infielder Dillon Connor. Junior infielder Mac Vesperman returns from injury for the Silver Eagles.
“Last year, he got hurt and wasn’t able to finish the season, but he’s going to have a big year for us,” said Connor.
Competition in the Badger-East will be tough as last season’s conference winner, Milton, is ranked fourth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Baseball rankings. DeForest and Watertown, who took third in conference last season, were honorable mentions.
The Monona Grove roster has seniors Hayden Echols, Tate Tourtillott, Dillon Connor, Pierce Evans, Brayden Grauvogl, Ty Hoier, TC Chynoweth and Nolan Lehmann, and juniors Mac Vesperman, Isaac Dresen, Eddie Rivera, John Bittner, Jackson Hewitt, James Cullison and Sam Baum. Joe Otto is the lone sophomore and Dom Najacht, Terek Verhage and Kaden Connor are freshmen.
Opening day for Monona Grove will be at home against Madison West on Thursday, March 31 at 5 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove.
The Monona Grove baseball program is still selling tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals game on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m., as the team will be able to play Sauk Prairie at Am Fam Field on April 9. The team has many tickets reserved in the Loge Infield Box and are selling them for $42 a piece. Send any questions to kevin.connor@mgschools.net.