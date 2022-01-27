Monona Grove boys hockey gets wins over DeForest, Waupun

The Monona Grove boys hockey team jumped the DeForest Norskies (4-8-1, 3-5-1) for fourth place in the Badger East standings with a 3-2 win on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The Silver Eagles fell behind 2-0 in the first period with two goals from DeForest. MG sophomore forward Tyson Turner cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal, assisted by senior forward Max Unitan and sophomore forward Wyatt Groth.
In the second period, Unitan tied the game off a power-play goal, assisted by Groth and junior defenseman Triton Karns-Bingham. Turner gave the Silver Eagles (7-10, 4-5) the winning goal off a power play in the third period, assisted by Groth and Karns-Bingham.
Monona Grove sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 25 saves.
Two goals and an assist from Monona Grove sophomore forward Tyson Turner helped the boys hockey team get a 5-2 victory over Waupun on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Waupun (4-11-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Nate Batzler and Mason Holz.
Turner gained some ground back with a goal in the second period, assisted by sophomore forward Wyatt Groth and senior forward Max Unitan, making the score 2-1. Senior forward Daniel Hawker tied the game at 2-2 in the third period with a goal, assisted by Unitan and Groth.
The Silver Eagles took a 3-2 lead off a goal from sophomore forward Tyler Genschaw, assisted by Turner and sophomore defenseman Eli Theiler. Sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio cushioned the Silver Eagles lead with a goal, and Turner put Waupun away with a goal on an empty net, giving Monona Grove the 5-2 victory.
Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven recorded 25 saves.