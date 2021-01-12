The TDS Telecom fiber network in Monona, Wisconsin is complete and available to all 5,175 addresses included in the build. The project connects residential and business addresses to up to 1 gigabit internet speeds, TV, and phone service.
“As a local provider, we’re thrilled to be part of the Monona community,” says Julie Maiers, vice president of marketing and product development at TDS. “It means a lot to bring world-class services and internet speeds to homes and businesses right here where so many of our employees call home.”
In addition to 1 gigabit internet and symmetrical download and upload speed options, residential customers can order phone service along with TDS’ TV product, TDS TV®+.
The service, introduced last year, includes advanced features including a voice-activated remote, integration with popular third-party streaming services, TV Everywhere, local channels, regional sports and national networks. Businesses within the TDS Fiber footprint can order internet access and transport connections up to 10Gig via dedicated fiber, TDS managedIP (a hosted VoIP communications solution), and TDS TV®.
The first Monona customers were connected to the TDS fiber-optic network in September. The company recently completed Dane County fiber network builds in Oregon and DeForest and is also expanding in Stoughton.
TDS will begin installing services to neighborhoods included in the build area immediately. Residents can visit TDSFiber.com or call 888-225-5837 to learn more and sign up for service.
